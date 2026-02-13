Coffee spots perfect for remote work

WiFi. Check. Good coffee. Check. Remote workers should add these coffee shops to their list of places to visit.

WiFi. Check. Good coffee. Check. Remote workers should add these coffee shops to their list of places to visit.

Over the years, coffee shops have become the new workplaces for remote workers who need to get out of the house and interact with fellow humans. Switching up your workspace can also help with productivity, especially if your home office starts to feel a bit claustrophobic. There is an art to choosing the perfect coffee spot for remote work, and it all starts with a checklist. Coffee shops for remote work checklist: Not all coffee shops are built the same. Yes, good coffee is a must, but more importantly, you need to be able to work in the space without experiencing too many problems. Does it have a strong WiFi connection? (Avoid logging into your banking apps on public hotspots)

And a good phone signal (in case the WiFi drops and you need to use your mobile data).

Is it load-shedding/power-failure-proof, aka, does it have a generator?

Check the noise levels, especially if you plan on taking work calls. Noise-cancelling headphones might help.

Is it in a safe area, i.e. can you go to the counter to place another order without worrying if your laptop will get stolen?

How comfy is the seating?

Are there power points to charge your laptop/phone if need be? A coffee shop doesn't need to check every box, especially if you have power banks, Wi-Fi dongles/portable travel router.



Oscars Cafe (Hillcrest)

Freshly made cake, flavoured lattes and WiFi? Say no more! Oscars Cafe in Hillcrest is a great place to visit for breakfast, lunch and dinner - with a side of work. It is also vegan-friendly. Open from 7am - 10pm, Oscars takes its coffee seriously. The eatery uses Douwe Egberts coffee beans, which are 100% arabica and UTZ certified. "Oscars is fast becoming our favourite place in Hillcrest! Great atmosphere, fast and friendly service and good food too! The milkshakes are great too - and even though we have not had a piece of cake there yet, the cakes look so awesome! Love this place!" one patron wrote on TripAdvisor.

Boston Brew Coffee (Morningside)

If you like starting your workday bright and early, head down to Boston Brew Coffee in Morningside, which opens at 6 am on weekdays. The coffee shop's well-trained baristas make speciality and commercial brews. There are also fresh juice options and immune-boosting drinks. Boston Brew Coffee's food menu includes toasties, wraps, bagels and sweet treats.

VELVET. Coffee Co (Kloof)

The VELVET. Coffee Co knows how to deliver winning coffee - literally. The 2024 Battle of the Bean competition named it one of the top three coffee shops in the Lower/Upper Highway areas, alongside Crane Flower Coffee in Kloof and Lineage Coffee in Hillcrest. 'If you are a coffee connoisseur and enjoy an intimate café set up, then this will quickly become your go-to spot when in Kloof...Free Wi-Fi is available and you are welcome to sit there and work," Battle of the Bean said about the coffee shop.

Concha Cafe (Ballito)

Concha Cafe is a coffee shop, bakery and deli all wrapped in one. Located in Ballito, its menu features Portuguese-inspired flavours, freshly baked goods and the "finest roast of bean to the street sides of the Ballito village". "The best morning vibe - loveliest staff. Really the best coffee, and we also had their famous croissants. Also recommend the breakfast bowls - I had the ZEN bowl - healthy and delicious. Well done, team, keep it up," a satisfied customer wrote on TripAdvisor.

Crazy Cow Cafe (Blythedale Beach)

The Crazy Cow Cafe is the place if you enjoy good value and friendly staff dressed in cute cow-themed aprons. Its menu, which includes breakfast, burgers, pizza, and freshly baked pies, caters to every palate. Also, with a name like that, who wouldn't want to stop by?

Image credit: iStock