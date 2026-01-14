Back-to-school lunch ideas made with leftovers from supper

The 2026 school year has officially kicked off, and with it comes the daily struggle of figuring out what to pack for your child's lunch. If you're strapped for cash after buying stationery and school uniforms, turn leftovers from supper into quick and easy school lunch ideas. It will help you save a few extra bucks during Januworry. Here are four lunches you can make with leftovers.

Leftover Rice

Rice is a staple dish in many homes. Not only is it affordable, but it can also be paired with a variety of dishes, including curries and vegetables. You can also turn a basic dish like rice into something more appealing, including a delicious egg fried rice, which makes for the perfect school lunchbox idea. All you need is an egg or two, but you can also add frozen vegetables, pieces of chicken, sausage and bacon.

Leftover Chicken

Chicken is another favourite for supper. You can't go wrong with a leftover chicken sandwich, but don't just add mayo on two slices of bread and call it a meal. Give it some extra flavour by adding cheddar cheese, chives and some mild smoked paprika. You can make it as a toastie or on untoasted bread, depending on how your children like it.

Leftover Curry

If your family loves curry, then you probably had a leftover curry sandwich for lunch many times growing up. Mince curry, chicken curry, sugar beans curry and vegetable curry make the perfect filling for a sandwich. Instagram foodie, This Brown mom, whose real name is Rohann Chetty, turned leftover lamb chop chutney into your kid's next favourite school lunch sandwich. "Curry + Toast …. really does make everything better," one of her followers commented. We couldn't agree more. Check out Chetty's lamb chop sandwich below.

Leftover Pasta

Turn leftover pasta into a salad for school lunch. You can pack the pasta and dressing separately or combine them at home, depending on how you will store them. YouTuber Brian Lagerstrom's pesto salad, creamy macaroni pasta and Italian-style pasta recipes are great options for a school lunchbox.

Image credit: iStock