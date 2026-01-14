 Back-to-school lunch ideas made with leftovers from supper
Give supper leftovers a new twist for school lunchboxes. 

Mom and daughter packing school lunch in a backpack
File photo: iStock

The 2026 school year has officially kicked off, and with it comes the daily struggle of figuring out what to pack for your child's lunch. 

If you're strapped for cash after buying stationery and school uniforms, turn leftovers from supper into quick and easy school lunch ideas. 

It will help you save a few extra bucks during Januworry.

Here are four lunches you can make with leftovers. 

Leftover Rice

Rice is a staple dish in many homes. Not only is it affordable, but it can also be paired with a variety of dishes, including curries and vegetables.

You can also turn a basic dish like rice into something more appealing, including a delicious egg fried rice, which makes for the perfect school lunchbox idea

All you need is an egg or two, but you can also add frozen vegetables, pieces of chicken, sausage and bacon. 

READ: The best school tuck shop in KZN is…

Leftover Chicken

Chicken is another favourite for supper. You can't go wrong with a leftover chicken sandwich, but don't just add mayo on two slices of bread and call it a meal.

Give it some extra flavour by adding cheddar cheese, chives and some mild smoked paprika. 

You can make it as a toastie or on untoasted bread, depending on how your children like it.

READ: Bro, no! SA stars react to UK foodie's Mzansi-inspired school lunch

Leftover Curry

If your family loves curry, then you probably had a leftover curry sandwich for lunch many times growing up. 

Mince curry, chicken curry, sugar beans curry and vegetable curry make the perfect filling for a sandwich. 

Instagram foodie, This Brown mom, whose real name is Rohann Chetty, turned leftover lamb chop chutney into your kid's next favourite school lunch sandwich. 

"Curry + Toast …. really does make everything better," one of her followers commented.

We couldn't agree more. Check out Chetty's lamb chop sandwich below.

READ: A dietitian's guide to a healthy school lunchbox

Leftover Pasta

Turn leftover pasta into a salad for school lunch. You can pack the pasta and dressing separately or combine them at home, depending on how you will store them. 

YouTuber Brian Lagerstrom's pesto salad, creamy macaroni pasta and Italian-style pasta recipes are great options for a school lunchbox.  

READ: A dietitian's guide to the perfect school lunchbox

Image credit: iStock

