5 Overlooked Durban dishes every newcomer must try

These traditional KwaZulu-Natal dishes are staples in many Durban homes but are often overlooked by international food critics.

Durban is home to some of the best food in the world. In 2016, CNN named the KwaZulu-Natal city among its 'Best 23 Destinations for Street Food' “Perhaps it's because of Durban's lovely year-round weather, or maybe it's the Indian influence, but the city is southern Africa's reigning street food champ. Local culture and cuisine is a blend sourced from Zulu, Indian and white South Africans, who each bring a little something to the mix," the publication wrote. Durban's famous mutton curry, bunny chow and juicy Shisanyama eateries are world-renowned and among the city's popular dishes.

We love a good bunny chow, but several dishes are often overlooked when Durban's traditional food is mentioned on the global food scene. Here are five overlooked Durban dishes every newcomer must try when they visit the city.

1. Pumpkin porridge (Isijingi)

This creamy pumpkin pap is a favourite in many KwaZulu-Natal homes. It's made with pumpkin and maize meals, which is why it is called "pumpkin porridge". Isijingi can be served as a main dish or as a side at a braai. South African chef and cookbook author Zola Nene includes a knob of butter in her warm pumpkin porridge, making it the ultimate comfort-food combo.

2. African fish curry (Mchuzi wa Samaki)

Mchuzi wa Samaki, also known as African fish curry, is a popular dish in East Africa's coastal areas, such as Kenya, Tanzania and Zanzibar. It's also a favourite on the east coast of Durban. The mouthwatering fish curry is cooked in a coconut milk sauce. If you're not a fan of coconut milk, traditional Durban fish curry is just as delicious.

3. Traditional chicken (Inkukhu yesintu)

Inkukhu yesintu, also known as hardbody or roadrunner chicken, is one of South Africa's most-loved dishes. The chickens roam freely on farms, which makes their meat tougher "Tougher but more flavoursome than industrially farmed chicken. Chicken pieces are generally placed in water and simmered long and slowly until the meat is soft and all the water has evaporated. In the final stages of the process the chicken skin will brown as it fries in its own fat," according to the Jackie Cameron School of Food & Wine website.

4. Mielies and sugar beans (Izinkobe)

This traditional South African dish is similar to samp and beans, but with one key difference: it uses fresh mielies, while samp and beans are made with dried maize. This traditional dish also tastes divine when served with a teaspoon of butter.

5. Spicy pineapple sticks





Spicy pineapple sticks are popular during Durban's summer period. They are great as a snack or as a refreshing after-dinner "dessert". The pineapple is coated in a masala of spices, sugar, and salt to taste. Pineapple sticks are also a popular Durban street food, and you can find vendors selling them on the city's beaches.

