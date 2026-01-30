5 Brooklyn Beckham recipes to try for dinner

Brooklyn Beckham is showing off his culinary skills.

He might be the husband of a billionaire heiress and the son of Victoria and David Beckham, but Brooklyn is forging his own path as an aspiring chef.

The 26-year-old brushed off his recent family drama by doing what he does best - cooking up a storm in the kitchen.

He took to Instagram to share a video of himself making his special spaghetti bolognese recipe.

Brooklyn's love for cooking started during the COVID-19 quarantine. His recipes were a hit on social media, and the rest is history.

He has learnt to make everything from sourdough starter to tagliatelle alla ruota.

The former photographer was also the star of a Facebook Watch series called 'Cooking with Brooklyn'. He was joined by well-known chefs, including Roy Choi, a Korean-American chef.

Brooklyn, who is married to actress Nicola Peltz, is also the family's chef. He revealed in a 2023 Vogue interview that Peltz "cannot cook to save her life".

Not only does he enjoy trying recipes from different cultures, but his recipes are often simple to make and easy to follow.

He prefers to call himself a cook, not a chef, as he continues to learn and grow in the industry.

“I’m almost 100% self-taught. Ever since the start of quarantine, I’ve done it every single day, and it’s the one thing I’ve found that takes my mind off of anything I’m thinking about," he told Variety in 2022.

Brooklyn is turning his love for cooking into an empire. In 2023, he released his own hot sauce brand, Cloud 23, and hopes to open a restaurant one day.

Here are five meals he shared recently that you can make for your next dinner.