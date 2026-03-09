KZN-born business leader Zakhele Mkhize on why success must lift others

KZN-born businessman Zakhele Mkhize reflects on leadership, responsibility and why success should create opportunities for others.

KwaZulu-Natal-born businessman and Entsika Group founder Zakhele Mkhize says success in business should come with a responsibility to uplift others. Speaking on the podcast When Shift Happens, hosted by mountaineer and business leader Saray Khumalo, Mkhize reflected on how growing up in rural KZN shaped his outlook on leadership.

I’m a simple man who was born in a rural village in KwaZulu-Natal. I’ve witnessed poverty growing up, and that built a profound sense of responsibility. - Zakhele Mkhize

Mkhize now leads businesses across several sectors and founded advisory firm Entsika Group, but says success should always create opportunities beyond personal gain. ALSO READ | LISTEN: SA business leader reveals how personal loss changed her path Through the Entsika Foundation, he supports education, job creation and community development initiatives aimed at tackling poverty and inequality. “It’s really not about profits. What drives us is when graduates succeed, when we create employment and when people live a dignified life.” The conversation forms part of When Shift Happens, a podcast where Saray Khumalo speaks with leaders about the moments that reshape how they lead. Listen to the full episode below.

About Zakhele Mkhize Zakhele Mkhize is a South African businessman and founder of Entsika Group, a black-owned advisory and investment business established in 2009. A Chartered Accountant with more than two decades of experience, he advises organisations across both public and private sectors. He holds a BCom, BCom Honours, an MBA from GIBS and a Master of Divinity, and is currently completing a Doctorate in Business Administration. Through the Entsika Foundation, he supports initiatives addressing poverty, inequality and unemployment through education and community development.

About Saray Khumalo Saray Khumalo is an award-winning mountaineer, business executive, speaker and author. She made history as the first Black African woman to summit Mount Everest and has also completed the Seven Summits challenge, climbing the highest mountain on each continent. Beyond mountaineering, Saray has built a successful corporate career and is the founder of Summits With a Purpose, an initiative that raises funds and builds physical and digital libraries in disadvantaged African communities. Through her partnership with sister station Jacaranda FM, she now brings her leadership insights to audiences through When Shift Happens, a JacPod Original podcast dedicated to helping others navigate change and realise their potential.