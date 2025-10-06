Would you admit to hating your engagement ring?

"She didn’t like that we had picked lab-created or moissanite stones. She also told him the shapes I liked were 'dated'... She pushed him for 'real' diamonds, which blew his budget, so my husband picked a tiny diamond pear, halo, with stones around the band (similar to his mom’s, just smaller)."

It turns out that her partner's mother did not like the pictures Natalie had sent him.

"He ended up proposing with a ring that looks nothing like anything we had picked together."

"I hate the ring. He wanted a traditional engagement... I showed him many photos of rings I liked, we even shopped together and picked a few we both loved," Natalie* said in a Reddit post.

According to Mamamia , a 25-year-old woman's partner proposed to her with a ring his mother had picked out.

However, we doubt any woman imagines their future mother-in-law's dream ring. Unless, of course, her name is Kris Jenner .

The couple is now married, but Natalie can't overcome her dislike for the ring.

"I hate it. I struggle with sensory issues, and the side stones pinch my fingers. I think about it all day, every day. I sometimes have to take it off while driving because it hurts to hold anything," Natalie moaned.

"I’ve worn the ring out of loyalty for my husband since he proposed."

Natalie admits that she even tries to hide it in a stack of other rings. "I feel like a brat for hating it. It was far too expensive to be as ugly and poorly crafted as it is."

Redditors told her to communicate with her husband about how she feels.

"Will it hurt his feelings? Probably. But your feelings are important too. He prioritised his mom's wishes over yours, and he should know that’s an issue. If you did something that hurt his feelings, wouldn’t you want to know so you could correct it or avoid hurting him again?"

Natalie later updated her post to reveal that she stopped wearing the ring after a repair and opted to wear her wedding band in a stack instead.

Her husband noticed, but she only told him that the ring pinches her when she drives. She was surprised by his reaction.

"You could just not wear it at all, keep it for sentimental value," he told her.

He admitted that he didn't like his mother's pick either, but he thought she had better taste, which ultimately led him to second-guess his choice.

Thankfully, he has been saving to buy her another ring, which he promised she would get to choose.