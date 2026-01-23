Victoria Beckham faces toxic 'boy mom' claims amid family feud

Brooklyn Beckham has cut off his famous parents, Victoria and David Beckham, and some believe toxic 'boy mom' culture is to blame.

The Beckham family is making headlines after Brooklyn confirmed the reason behind their feud.

Rumours have been circulating for months that the 28-year-old is not on speaking terms with Victoria and his father, Sir David Beckham.

This week, Brooklyn aired the family's dirty laundry by revealing that his parents have been "trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding".

Brooklyn married billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz Beckham in 2022. He says not only did his mom cancel making Nicola's dress in the "eleventh hour" but she also ruined their first wedding dance.

“My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance, to a romantic love song. In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife, but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me," he wrote.

Victoria apparently "danced very inappropriately" with him, leaving him feeling "uncomfortable and humiliated".

While some people defended the Spice Girls star, many have accused her of being the poster girl for toxic 'boy mom' culture.

What is 'boy mom' culture

Toxic boy moms have been trending on social media for years, with several influencers going viral for being overbearing mothers. One mom was put on blast in 2024 for saying that while she loves her daughter, her son has her heart.

Many boy moms have been accused of romanticising their relationships with their sons by describing them as their first love. It starts out innocent, but in some cases, it can lead to an unhealthy bond.

According to Psychology Today, some boy moms see their daughters-in-law as the "other woman".

"If a mother-in-law thinks her daughter-in-law is 'stealing' her son from her, she may act jealous and possessive and exclude her daughter-in-law from events and conversations. As a result, her son and daughter-in-law may set a boundary around this inappropriate behavior and pull away from the mother-in-law," associate professor, Sylvia L. Mikucki-Enyart, wrote in an article shared in 2023.

"Now her son spends less time with her, and she thinks, 'See, I was right, she took him from me', rather than realising that her actions caused the distance."

While there are always three sides to a story, social media users have flooded Victoria's Instagram with comments praising Brooklyn for standing up for his wife.

"I’m actually surprised Brooklyn didn’t speak out sooner - he should have. What a horrific way to treat your son and his wife," one person wrote.

Victoria and David have not commented on their son's claims.

How can moms prevent toxic boy mom culture?

'Boy moms' can prevent future problems by accepting that their sons will one day leave the home and start their own families. It is important that they focus on raising young men with integrity and kindness - among other things.

Avoid trying to see your son's partner as "competition", as this will cause never-ending problems in his relationships. Your child's partner is not there to steal them away from you.

Set healthy boundaries for your children and their relationships, allowing them to learn and grow from their own experiences.

Don't overinvolve yourself in their problems, unless they ask for advice. Offer them love and support in a non-intrusive way.