This 'turtle rabbit' dance is the perfect ab workout

The new must-try workout is courtesy of a children's dance routine. 

Muscular woman sweating from work out
File photo: iStock

This might be one of the most exciting ways to get your abs in tip-top shape for summer. 

It's called the 'turtle rabbit' dance, and it is taking TikTok by storm. Some are calling it a "full intense workout" that will get your heart pumping. 

The dance was performed during a children's dance competition in China. 

During the routine, children dressed as cute rabbits hop, leap and binky across the stage while turtles do a playful crab walk that would make a grown man sweat. 

They make it look easy, but the movements require a lot of effort, especially if you do a couple of sets per move.  

It constantly keeps your core engaged and is the ultimate cardio workout. 

Social media fitness bunnies are obsessed with 'The Turtle and Rabbit Dance,' and many have tested it. 

"Right, so core and cardio workout is done for the week with help from the Rabbit and Turtle Run dance," one woman captioned a video of herself doing some of the dance moves at the gym 

She called it a "full intense workout". 

The bunny hop is definitely giving "funercise" vibes, but don't sleep on those turtle moves. 

"The turtle part is waaaay harder than the rabbit because it's full arm and upper-body strength," one TikToker commented.

Some described it as the best ab workout. "That viral bunny and turtle dance is one of the best ab conditioning routines I've ever seen," another TikToker said. 

"In parkour classes, we used these & if y'all do even just a little your core gon feel it. Keep it consistent & watch that tummy get some abbbbs babyyyy. 

@courtneyjmai_

The Rabbit and Turtle Run dance is something else 🤣🤌🏽

♬ nhạc nền - Tròn

Fun workout routine aside, some noted that the children's dance and the music they used had a deep meaning. It's allegedly about children feeling exhausted with too much after-school work.

"The [lyrics are] about from Monday to Friday, Chinese kids are overwhelmed about additional study after school. They [are] singing nononono again and again, finally Saturday comes, but their schedules are even more heavy [on] weekends," an X user said. 

We are glad the dance has positively affected adults and is encouraging people to get fit. 

There are about 70 days until the summer holidays, aka Ke Dezemba, start in South Africa, which is two months and some change of ab enducing bunny hops. 

What are you waiting for? Start hopping! 

@alan_does_musicals Both groups are incredibly impressive dancers #bunnies #turtles #dance ♬ nhạc nền - Tròn

Image credit: iStock

