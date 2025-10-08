Here's why it's essential to discuss menopause in the workplace
Updated | By Lifestyle Reporter
It's a natural part of ageing, but many women still shy away from talking about menopause.
It's a natural part of ageing, but many women still shy away from talking about menopause.
Menopause isn't a topic people openly discuss while catching up with colleagues at the office water cooler - but it is high time they did.
October is Menopause Month, and one woman has made it her mission to raise awareness about the stigmas surrounding it, especially in the workplace.
CEO Sarah Chavarria shocked her board of directors in 2023 when she made a simple but powerful statement at one of their meetings.
"We need to talk about menopause."
Chavarria told USA TODAY that after the initial shock, they quickly understood the importance of the discussion.
"The board got through their first five minutes of being surprised and ‘Are we really talking about this?’ and then something amazing happened. They had science and information about menopause to connect with their wives and daughters in new ways," the CEO of Delta Dental Insurance Company said.
Working in the dental field, Chavarria learned that many women over 50 had no idea that menopause caused their sensitive teeth and dry mouths.
Studies have shown that some women quit their jobs, while many consider resigning due to a lack of support in the workplace.
Stars like Halle Berry are also raising awareness about menopause. The 59-year-old actress launched her company, Respin Health, to help women navigate menopause.
"Today is the start of menopause awareness month, and I feel blessed to have arrived at this golden hour of my life," she wrote on X.
"10 years ago you could never have told me that I would be a champion for menopause, that I would create a company called @Respin to support women going through menopause or that I would feel like the best version of myself while in menopause! This is a celebration ladies and let’s get loud and proud and celebrate our golden hour all month long."
Today is the start of menopause awareness month, and I feel blessed to have arrived at this golden hour of my life. 10 years ago you could never have told me that I would be a champion for menopause, that I would create a company called @Respin to support women going through… pic.twitter.com/ROCVzZIe2M— Halle Berry (@halleberry) October 1, 2025
What is menopause?
According to the National Institute of Aging, "menopause describes the stage of a woman’s life when her menstrual periods stop permanently, and she can no longer get pregnant".
This usually occurs after an older woman has not had her period for 12 months. While some people think it is a disease or disorder, the institure stresses that it is normal part of the ageing process for women. There is nothing to be ashamed of.
What is the average age at which women experience menopause?
Women typically go through menopause in their 50s. However, it can start in your mid-forties. Women under 40 who start experiencing signs of menopause are said to be perimenopausal.
What are the first signs of menopause?
Berry found out she "was in menopause in the most horrific way". Last year, the 'Catwoman' star revealed that she was misdiagnosed with herpes.
"I feel like I have razor blades in my vagina. I run to my gynaecologist, and I say, ‘Oh my God, what's happening?’ It was terrible. He said, ‘You have the worst case of herpes I've ever seen.’ I'm like, ‘Herpes? I don't have herpes!’” People quoted her as saying at 2024 summit.
The incident made her determined to help other women.
"That got me awakened to the idea that if I had this little information, I wonder what millions of other women don't have," she told Gayle King in a 'CBS Mornings' interview.
Some of the most common signs of menopause are hot flushes, vaginal dryness, night sweats, and mood changes. Some women also have problems sleeping.
There are about 48 signs of menopause, and some of the less common ones are: burning mouth syndrome, brain fog, anxiety attacks, thinning hair, joint stiffness, and a decrease in motivation.
How to talk about menopause in the workplace
Some women feel embarrassed about talking about menopause, but speaking up can help other women. According to a 2023 report by Simplyhealth, 23% of working women in the UK have "considered quitting due to the impact of menopause or menstrual symptoms".
The study also found that many workplaces did not have dedicated training to discuss women's health issues.
"Around one in eight (12%) women reported there was training in place for managers to support employees with women’s health issues, with almost two-fifths (39%) saying they are comfortable talking to their manager about their health issues."
Employers can help by educating staff through training and health workshops. HR can also include menopause in workplace policies that deal with mental health and pregnancy.
Chavarria also suggests considering remote work options.
Show's Stories
-
Ramsgate dog rescue: Brave Med-Evac team pulls off heartwarming save
A frightened dog trapped under a car in Ramsgate was freed in a heartwar...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
Matric dance madness: Parents spend over R30,000 for one night of glamour
Would you spend over R30,000 for one night? This is how much South Afric...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago