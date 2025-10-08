Here's why it's essential to discuss menopause in the workplace

Menopause isn't a topic people openly discuss while catching up with colleagues at the office water cooler - but it is high time they did.

October is Menopause Month, and one woman has made it her mission to raise awareness about the stigmas surrounding it, especially in the workplace.

CEO Sarah Chavarria shocked her board of directors in 2023 when she made a simple but powerful statement at one of their meetings.

"We need to talk about menopause."

Chavarria told USA TODAY that after the initial shock, they quickly understood the importance of the discussion.

"The board got through their first five minutes of being surprised and ‘Are we really talking about this?’ and then something amazing happened. They had science and information about menopause to connect with their wives and daughters in new ways," the CEO of Delta Dental Insurance Company said.

Working in the dental field, Chavarria learned that many women over 50 had no idea that menopause caused their sensitive teeth and dry mouths.

Studies have shown that some women quit their jobs, while many consider resigning due to a lack of support in the workplace.

Stars like Halle Berry are also raising awareness about menopause. The 59-year-old actress launched her company, Respin Health, to help women navigate menopause.

"Today is the start of menopause awareness month, and I feel blessed to have arrived at this golden hour of my life," she wrote on X.

"10 years ago you could never have told me that I would be a champion for menopause, that I would create a company called @Respin to support women going through menopause or that I would feel like the best version of myself while in menopause! This is a celebration ladies and let’s get loud and proud and celebrate our golden hour all month long."