Study: Mosquitoes drawn to beer drinkers

Beer drinkers could be making themselves more attractive to mosquitoes.

A new study by Dutch scientists shows that the blood-sucking insects prefer the blood of beer drinkers.

According to Phys.org, researchers conducted a study during a popular music festival in the Netherlands.

The team, which was spearheaded by Felix Hol of Radboud University Nijmegen, set up a pop-up lab at Lowlands armed with "thousands of female Anopheles mosquitoes".

Researchers studied around 500 festivalgoers to investigate "mosquito biting preferences amidst noise and intoxication".

Volunteers filled out a questionnaire about hygiene, diet, and behaviour at the three-day festival before offering their arms to a bunch of hungry mosquitoes.

Thankfully, the mosquitoes were not able to feast on them.

"Mosquito attraction was measured using a custom-designed setup: a transparent cage with perforations where female Anopheles mosquitoes were offered a choice between a sugar-feeder and the participant's arm. Mosquitoes could only smell, not bite, the participant’s arm," the study states.

Researchers shared their findings on the preprint site bioRxiv. "Mosquitoes showed a clear fondness for those who drank beer over those who abstained from the liquid gold."

Beer drinkers were 1.35 times more irresistible. Mosquitoes also flocked to those who got lucky the night before.

"Attraction was also contagious: participants that successfully lured a fellow human into their tent the previous night also proved more enticing to mosquitoes."

The study showed that hygiene was also a deciding factor.

"Skipping the morning showering routine and using sunscreen reduced mosquito attraction."