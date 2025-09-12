 Study: Mosquitoes drawn to beer drinkers
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Study: Mosquitoes drawn to beer drinkers

Updated | By Lifestyle Reporter

A study shows that beer drinkers are 1.35 times more irresistible to mosquitoes. 

Friends drinking and toasting glass of beer
Friends drinking and toasting glass of beer/ iStock

Beer drinkers could be making themselves more attractive to mosquitoes.

A new study by Dutch scientists shows that the blood-sucking insects prefer the blood of beer drinkers

According to Phys.org, researchers conducted a study during a popular music festival in the Netherlands. 

The team, which was spearheaded by Felix Hol of Radboud University Nijmegen, set up a pop-up lab at Lowlands armed with "thousands of female Anopheles mosquitoes".

Researchers studied around 500 festivalgoers to investigate "mosquito biting preferences amidst noise and intoxication".

Volunteers filled out a questionnaire about hygiene, diet, and behaviour at the three-day festival before offering their arms to a bunch of hungry mosquitoes. 

Thankfully, the mosquitoes were not able to feast on them.

"Mosquito attraction was measured using a custom-designed setup: a transparent cage with perforations where female Anopheles mosquitoes were offered a choice between a sugar-feeder and the participant's arm. Mosquitoes could only smell, not bite, the participant’s arm," the study states. 

READ: South African craft beer named the best in Africa

Researchers shared their findings on the preprint site bioRxiv. "Mosquitoes showed a clear fondness for those who drank beer over those who abstained from the liquid gold." 

Beer drinkers were 1.35 times more irresistible. Mosquitoes also flocked to those who got lucky the night before.

"Attraction was also contagious: participants that successfully lured a fellow human into their tent the previous night also proved more enticing to mosquitoes."

The study showed that hygiene was also a deciding factor. 

"Skipping the morning showering routine and using sunscreen reduced mosquito attraction."

Beer drinker or not, you will likely encounter more than a few mosquitoes in the upcoming summer. 

Most mosquitoes locate their hosts using receptors to detect carbon dioxide (CO2), which humans exhale when they breathe. They can also sense body heat and respond to chemicals contained in sweat.

Research shows mosquitoes also target pregnant women and people wearing certain colours

So, yes, drinking beer could make you slightly more attractive to mosquitoes, but everyone is considered a snack in the summer, especially if you camp near a pond!

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

· Facebook

· Twitter

· Instagram

· TikTok

· WhatsApp Channel

Image: iStock

MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:

Mosquito Beer Music Festival Sunscreen

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.