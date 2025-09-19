The smartest document you will ever sign is your will

It's hard to think about death, but if you want to ensure your assets are correctly distributed after you pass, then you need to plan ahead.

September is National Wills Month in South Africa, so it's time for your yearly reminder about the importance of having one.

According to a 2025 survey, 66% of South Africans still don't have a will.

When you think of the “smartest” thing you’ve ever signed, your mind probably goes to something flashy: maybe the contract that landed you your first job, the lease for your dream apartment, or even the bond papers for your family home. But here’s the curveball: none of those hold a candle to the smartest document you will ever sign - your Will.

Yes, a Will. That document most of us mentally file under “old people’s business” or “something to do when I’ve made millions.” But here’s the myth-busting truth: a Will isn’t about death, doom, or dusty paperwork. It’s about life, legacy, and making the decisions now that your future self (and your loved ones) will thank you for.

Why a Will is your ultimate love letter

Think of a Will as the master plan that makes sure your story continues on your terms. It’s not just about who gets your house, your car or your cherished jewellery collection. It’s about protecting the people you love, safeguarding your values, and preventing unnecessary chaos.

Without one, you’re handing over your life’s work (and even the little things that matter most) to a set of legal formulas that don’t know you, your quirks, or your intentions. With one, you’re the author of your own ending, and the protector of everyone else’s new beginning.

Busting the big myths

“ I don’t have enough money for a Will .” Wrong. A Will isn’t about how much you have; it’s about making sure what you do have, whether that’s property, savings, or even your grandmother’s ring, goes to the right people.

.” Wrong. A Will isn’t about how much you have; it’s about making sure what you do have, whether that’s property, savings, or even your grandmother’s ring, goes to the right people. “ I’m too young to need a Will .” Think again. If you’re old enough to earn an income, have dependents, or own a single asset, you’re old enough to be wise.

.” Think again. If you’re old enough to earn an income, have dependents, or own a single asset, you’re old enough to be wise. “A Will is complicated.” Not anymore. PPS Fiduciary experts, like Roy McMurchie, will tell you: drafting a Will is simple, clear, and practical when you have the right guidance. It’s literally Will-able.

Designing your future, not fearing it

Here’s the part nobody tells you: writing a Will is one of the most empowering things you’ll ever do. It’s not about staring mortality in the face, it’s about taking control of your future.

It’s you saying:

“I want my children cared for in the way I believe is best.”

“I want my partner supported without hassle or uncertainty.”

“I want my values—whether that’s education, charity, or family—carried forward.”

In other words, your Will is your final love letter, your closing act of wisdom, and your smartest signature yet.

The Will to be wise

So next time you think about the smartest moves in your life, add this one to the list: draft your Will. Don’t wait for the “right” time, the “big” promotion, or the mythical day you feel “wealthy enough.” The smartest future is the one you design now.

After all, it’s not just Will-able, it’s wise.