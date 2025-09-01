Seven foods that could be harming your skin
Updated | By Lifestyle Reporter
It takes more than just good skincare for a youthful glow. You also need to watch what you eat.
Everyday foods in your cupboard and fridge could be bad for your skin.
Most people know that junk food is bad for their bodies, and the same can be said for their skin. It makes sense that food high in sugar and fat can do a lot of damage.
However, some less sinister foods in your cupboard and fridge are just as bad for your skin.
American Health expert Eric Berg has revealed seven foods that are bad for your skin, some of which might shock you.
The 'Knowledge Doctor' shared his views in a post shared on Instagram.
1. Skim milk: While it isn't necessarily bad for everyone, Berg says skim milk can "interact with your hormones to increase your risk of acne." A 2016 study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology found that "consumption of low-fat/skim milk, but not full-fat milk, was positively associated with acne."
This doesn't mean that you should stop drinking skim milk, but if you are prone to acne, you might want to avoid drinking it during breakouts.
2. Seed Oils: High in omega-6 content, seed oils are known to lead to inflammation, which is bad for the skin as it can cause acne and premature ageing. It is found in processed foods, fried foods and cooking oils.
3. Bread: Berg says the starch in bread turns into sugar and combines with your collagen and creates glycation, which can cause wrinkles. According to The Beauty Chef:
"Glycation occurs when there is too much sugar in the bloodstream and it begins to attach itself to proteins and lipids—creating byproducts called advanced glycation end products (AGEs). While our bodies have the ability to rid ourselves of these harmful compounds—through antioxidant activity—it can be difficult to keep up when we consume too many through our diet."
4. Artificial sweeteners: "[They] greatly disrupt your microbiome, which directly affects the microbiome on your skin, creating a lot of problems," says Berg.
5. Processed meat: If you make school lunches for your children or pack a meal for work, you have likely included processed meat like polony, viennas, burger patties, or bacon. "Processed meat has a lot of chemicals and nitrates, which are not good for you," says Berg. "
"It sometimes has maltodextrin, which is a starch, definitely not good for your skin."
6. Soy protein: Berg is not a fan of it, calling it a highly concentrated industrial protein. "My viewpoint, it's not meant for human consumption. It's made with hexane, which is a solvent, and soy is high in omega-6, which is pro-inflammatory," he says.
According to The Cornucopia Institute, "Soybean processors use it as a solvent—a cheap and efficient way of extracting oil from soybeans, a necessary step to making most conventional soy oil and protein ingredients. Whole soybeans are literally bathed in hexane to separate the soybeans’ oil from protein."
It is important to note that not all soy protein contains hexane.
7. Fruit juice: It sounds like a healthier alternative to soft drinks, but many fruit juices have a high sugar content.
"It's pasteurised, so they kill everything in it. Secondly, there's a lot of sugar in it, just as much as soda. Half of that sugar is fructose, which goes right to your liver, and the negative effect on your liver really damages your skin," Berg says.
Before you write off all these foods, it is important to do your own research and discover what works for your body. What you eat also depends on your lifestyle, genetics, and health conditions.
If you want to follow a healthier diet but are unsure what foods to eat, speak to a nutritionist or dietician.
Disclaimer: Health-related information provided in this article is not a substitute for medical advice and should not be used to diagnose or treat health problems. It is always advisable to consult with your doctor on any health-related issues.
