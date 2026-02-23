Everest turned her back three times | Saray Khumalo podcast

Saray Khumalo is known around the world as the first Black African woman to summit Mount Everest. What defines her story is what happened before that moment.

She faced repeated setbacks on the mountain. Conditions beyond her control forced her to descend when her goal was within reach. Each climb tested her identity, her belief in herself, and her willingness to try again.

Instead of walking away, she chose to return.

Those experiences became the foundation of her work today. As a mountaineer, executive leader, speaker and mentor, Saray speaks openly about resilience, leadership and what it takes to move forward when plans fall apart.

Her new podcast, When Shift Happens, builds on those lessons. In each episode, she speaks with leaders, professionals, athletes and changemakers about the moments that challenged them and how they responded.

The series explores how people navigate uncertainty, rebuild confidence and grow through change. It is a space for honest reflection and practical insight for anyone facing a shift in their own life.

Listen to Episode 1 below: