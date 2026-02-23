Everest turned her back three times | Saray Khumalo podcast

Everest turned her back three times. Saray Khumalo kept climbing
Updated | By Diane Macpherson
Three times, Mount Everest forced Saray Khumalo to turn back. Avalanche. Earthquake. Injury. Each time, she returned home without reaching the summit. But those moments would shape the leadership lessons she now shares with listeners in her new podcast, When Shift Happens.
Saray Khumalo is known around the world as the first Black African woman to summit Mount Everest. What defines her story is what happened before that moment.
She faced repeated setbacks on the mountain. Conditions beyond her control forced her to descend when her goal was within reach. Each climb tested her identity, her belief in herself, and her willingness to try again.
Instead of walking away, she chose to return.
Those experiences became the foundation of her work today. As a mountaineer, executive leader, speaker and mentor, Saray speaks openly about resilience, leadership and what it takes to move forward when plans fall apart.
Her new podcast, When Shift Happens, builds on those lessons. In each episode, she speaks with leaders, professionals, athletes and changemakers about the moments that challenged them and how they responded.
The series explores how people navigate uncertainty, rebuild confidence and grow through change. It is a space for honest reflection and practical insight for anyone facing a shift in their own life.
Listen to Episode 1 below:
The podcast is released in partnership with East Coast Radio’s sister station Jacaranda FM as part of its JacPod Originals range. New episodes are released every Monday.
About Saray Khumalo
Saray Khumalo is an award-winning mountaineer, business executive, author and speaker. In 2019, she became the first Black African woman to summit Mount Everest. She has since completed the Seven Summits challenge and leads expeditions that raise funds for education through her initiative, Summits With a Purpose. Her work focuses on leadership, resilience and helping others realise their potential.
