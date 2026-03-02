SA business leader reveals how personal loss changed her path

A senior South African business leader has opened up about the personal experiences that reshaped her life and leadership in a new podcast episode released this week.

Khensani Nobanda features in Episode 2 of When Shift Happens, a podcast hosted by mountaineer and business leader Saray Khumalo and produced by Jacaranda FM, East Coast Radio’s sister station.

In the episode, Nobanda speaks candidly about stepping away from her career following the death of her brother and how that period forced her to confront her identity beyond her professional role.

"You have to know who you are without the title," she says in the podcast. "Because titles can disappear."

Nobanda, who is the Group Chief Marketing Officer at Nedbank, reflects on returning to leadership with a different perspective and a clearer understanding of purpose.

She also speaks about the pressure leaders carry and how personal adversity can reshape how they see themselves and their responsibilities.

The podcast explores how people navigate defining moments in their lives and careers, and the lessons they take from those experiences.

The series launched earlier this year with Khumalo sharing her own story of becoming the first Black African woman to summit Mount Everest after three unsuccessful attempts.

Listen to the full episode at the top of the page, or directly below.