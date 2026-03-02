SA business leader reveals how personal loss changed her path
Updated | By ECR Podcasts
A senior South African business leader shares how personal loss reshaped her life and leadership in the When Shift Happens podcast.
A senior South African business leader has opened up about the personal experiences that reshaped her life and leadership in a new podcast episode released this week.
Khensani Nobanda features in Episode 2 of When Shift Happens, a podcast hosted by mountaineer and business leader Saray Khumalo and produced by Jacaranda FM, East Coast Radio’s sister station.
In the episode, Nobanda speaks candidly about stepping away from her career following the death of her brother and how that period forced her to confront her identity beyond her professional role.
"You have to know who you are without the title," she says in the podcast. "Because titles can disappear."
Nobanda, who is the Group Chief Marketing Officer at Nedbank, reflects on returning to leadership with a different perspective and a clearer understanding of purpose.
ALSO READ | LISTEN: Everest turned her back three times. Saray Khumalo kept climbing
She also speaks about the pressure leaders carry and how personal adversity can reshape how they see themselves and their responsibilities.
The podcast explores how people navigate defining moments in their lives and careers, and the lessons they take from those experiences.
The series launched earlier this year with Khumalo sharing her own story of becoming the first Black African woman to summit Mount Everest after three unsuccessful attempts.
Listen to the full episode at the top of the page, or directly below.
About Khensani Nobanda
Khensani Nobanda is the Group Chief Marketing Officer at Nedbank and one of South Africa’s most respected marketing leaders. With more than two decades of experience, she has helped shape the Nedbank brand and led some of the country’s most recognised campaigns. Her work has earned multiple industry awards and recognition, but her leadership extends beyond marketing. She is widely respected for her authenticity, emotional intelligence and ability to lead through change. Her story in When Shift Happens reveals the personal experiences behind the professional success, and the shifts that shaped the leader she is today.
About Saray Khumalo
Saray Khumalo is an award-winning mountaineer, business executive, author and speaker. In 2019, she became the first Black African woman to summit Mount Everest. She has since completed the Seven Summits challenge and leads expeditions that raise funds for education through her initiative, Summits With a Purpose. Her work focuses on leadership, resilience and helping others realise their potential.
New episodes of When Shift Happens are released every Monday and are available on JacPod, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and other major podcast platforms. Listen to past episodes via the full channel below.
