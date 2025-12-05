The rise of going "no contact" with toxic family members

Scores of people are cutting off toxic family members to protect their mental health.

'Tis the season for family gatherings, but that doesn't mean everyone's invited to Christmas lunch. A 2021 Cornell University study found that nearly one-third of Americans were suffering an estrangement from their family.

“That translates to 68 million people. Numbers don’t always speak for themselves, but in this case they kind of do; it’s much more prevalent than most people imagine," human development professor Karl Pillemer said.

The younger generation also appears to be more comfortable setting boundaries, even if it means not talking to their parents for years.

Parents are also cutting ties with difficult adult children. Scores of people have been sharing their experiences on social media using the hashtag 'no contact'.

Dr Joshua Coleman, a psychologist and author of 'Rules of Estrangement', tells Winfrey that there has been a radical change in the way people think about family.

"The old days of honour thy mother and thy father, respect thy elders, family is forever, is giving way to much more of an emphasis on personal happiness, personal growth, my identity, my political beliefs, and my mental health.

"So much so that today protecting my mental health is the single most common thing that I see in every single letter from every estranged adult child."