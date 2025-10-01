Radio’s creative edge in the Digital Age

The latest episode of Talking in Creative Circles - the official podcast of the Creative Circle, produced in partnership with Kagiso Media Radio - explores how audio is evolving and why its creative power endures.

Titled The Radio Renaissance, the episode brings together some of the country’s sharpest creative voices for a candid conversation about the craft of audio advertising.

Inside the episode

Guest host Grant Sithole, Chief Creative Officer of Dopemine, is joined by Sbu Sithole, Chief Creative Officer of The Odd Number, and Ravi Naidoo, Programme Manager at our sister station Jacaranda FM.

Together, they unpack:

How radio’s “theatre of the mind” sparks imagination like no other medium.

Why strong writing and layered sound design remain the backbone of great ads.

How shorter, sharper ads are capturing modern audiences.

Lessons from iconic South African campaigns and where the industry is heading next.

And Sbu puts it: “Let’s break what we’ve been doing, and constantly be trying to do something completely different.”

Why it matters

The Radio Renaissance episode is a reminder that radio and audio advertising remain among the most adaptable, creative, and effective tools in any marketer’s arsenal. Whether through nostalgia, bold new formats, or the courage to break convention, audio continues to resonate.

Listen to The Radio Renaissance episode now at the top of the page, or directly below: