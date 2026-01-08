Prioritise pet safety this New Year's Eve

An animal welfare group is calling on South Africans to prioritise animal safety on New Year's Eve by opting for safer alternatives to traditional fireworks.

In a few days, millions of people will bid farewell to 2025 and welcome the new year with a huge bang. Fireworks are a common sight during celebrations, but many fail to consider the well-being of animals.

FOUR PAWS wants communities to protect pets and wildlife by opting for safer alternatives to fireworks and embracing more responsible celebrations.

It is calling on South Africans to make a different kind of noise on New Year's Eve.

Fiona Miles, Director of FOUR PAWS South Africa, says that while fireworks might be a thrilling experience for some, the explosions are a source of panic and trauma. In some instances, they can even be life-threatening.

"Every year, we see pets go missing, injure themselves, or suffer severe anxiety due to the noise and chaos. It’s time we prioritise compassion over spectacle,” she says.

READ: Animal group warns against giving pets as Christmas gifts

The organisation has shared some of the ways that fireworks harm animals.

Extreme stress: Dogs and cats hear sounds up to four times more acutely than humans. Loud, unpredictable explosions trigger fear responses similar to thunderstorms—but far more intense.

Dogs and cats hear sounds up to four times more acutely than humans. Loud, unpredictable explosions trigger fear responses similar to thunderstorms—but far more intense. Escape and injury: Many pets flee in panic, risking traffic accidents or getting lost. Wildlife and livestock are equally vulnerable.

Many pets flee in panic, risking traffic accidents or getting lost. Wildlife and livestock are equally vulnerable. Long-term trauma: Just one negative experience can cause lifelong noise phobias in animals. Repeated exposure during festive seasons reinforces this fear.

Whether you are a pet owner, a neighbour or a concerned citizen, you can play your part in celebrating New Year's Eve responsibly and protecting animals:



Here are four ways you can do so:

1. Say no to fireworks

Opt for silent alternatives like laser shows or eco-friendly light displays.

Support municipalities enforcing firework bans and report illegal use.

2. Create safe spaces for pets

Prepare a quiet, secure area with familiar bedding and toys.

Close windows, draw curtains, and play calming music to mask outside noise.

Never leave pets alone during times when fireworks might be set off.

3. Educate and engage