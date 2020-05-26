Preparing your child to go back to school amid COVID-19 pandemic

On 1 June, many South African learners will be returning to class after a long break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga announced that grade 12 and 7 pupils should be the first group of learners to return to class.

Government has assured parents and pupils that all the necessary precautions have been taken to ensure that no one’s life will be at risk while at school. However, some people are still not at ease about the reopening of schools.

Educational psychologist Avika Daya of Budding Minds says learners are dealing with several issues that cannot be overlooked.

"As learners return to school they may be dealing with COVID-19 related anxiety, academic stress, the many feelings associated with being at home for so long as well as the normal stressors associated with growing up.”

She says it is important to acknowledge the fears.

“Children should acknowledge their feelings and know that they are not alone in this, many others have the same fears.”

The psychologist encourages learners not to let these feelings of anxiety to get in the way of studying.

“Stressing about the situation won't change the outcome. What is in their control is how much time and effort they put into their studies and the hygiene measures they put into place, in their personal capacity (washing hands, not touching others, changing their clothes when they get home, and so on),” she says.

Avika adds that it is important for learners to work hand-in-hand with teachers to ensure they make the best of the remaining school calendar.

“In terms of falling behind with schoolwork, educators will do everything in their power to help learners reach the requirements of a possibly adjusted curriculum. It's important to therefore meet your educators halfway and remember that they too are trying to adjust to the new normal.”

Avika encourages parents to have an open relationship with their children.

“Parents should understand and keep in mind that their children may be experiencing anxiety associated with returning to school, leaving the comforts of their home after a long time and adjusting to a new way of being at school.”

She says these feelings of anxiety may be expressed in several ways.

“Children may express this anxiety in a number of ways such as anger, stomach pains, bad moods and so on.

“It is, therefore, best to ask your child how they are feeling and work from there. Ask them about what they think will be the same and what will be different in the day ( this is also an opportunity to inform them about safety measures they should put in place), ask them about what they are looking forward to and what they are concerned about and talk through it. Also assure them that all they can do in terms of marks is to try their best.”

Avika says parents should refrain from putting their anxiety on children.

“It's also important not to place your anxieties as a parent, onto your children, as not all children will be anxious. Some may be completely excited to return to school,” she concludes.

Image courtesy of iStock/ @DGLimages

