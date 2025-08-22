Did these parents take their love for ChatGPT too far?
Updated | By Lifestyle Reporter
Yip(iti), these parents turned to artificial intelligence for inspiration for their baby's name.
While we have heard of many people using ChatGPT to help them choose baby names, a couple in Colombia had different ideas.
They have reportedly named their newborn after the AI chatbot. According to Yahoo, the parents called their baby Chat Yipiti.
Local media say they wanted to honour the artificial intelligence era.
A Colombia One report states that “the law grants parents the freedom to choose their children’s names, as long as they do not violate basic principles of respect and dignity”.
The country is allegedly known for its unique and unconventional names. Other names that have garnered attention include Usnavy, John Crazy and Bz Bz.
Social media users have slammed the parents for giving their child a name that will make them the laughing stock of the playground.
"Who allowed such a crime?" one person asked. Another person wrote, “Will 'Grokito' be next?”
Grok is the AI chatbot created by Elon Musk's xAI company.
Colombia is not the only country making headlines because of weird baby names.
Two months ago, it was revealed that parents in Germany named their baby Richie Rich Putin.
Some parents have reportedly tried naming their children Lucifer, Satan and Judas. German authorities rejected all three names.
ALSO READ: Woman loses job for using ChatGPT
Celebrities are also known for selecting unique baby names, and Rihanna is gearing up to add another one to the list.
The Barbados singer is expecting her third child with rapper A$AP Rocky. The couple named their previous two children, RZA Athelston and Riot Rose.
Rihanna has previously stated that her third child's name will also start with the letter 'R'.
Fans predict the singer will pick Rebel, whether she gives birth to a boy or a girl.
Earlier this year, A$AP Rocky's lawyer joked that the couple would name the baby after him.
The rapper jokingly made the promise after a court victory.
Watch this space, because a quirky name is loading!
