Did these parents take their love for ChatGPT too far?

When it comes to choosing a baby name, getting help from family and friends makes sense. These days, however, parents are seeking help in less conventional places.

While we have heard of many people using ChatGPT to help them choose baby names, a couple in Colombia had different ideas.

They have reportedly named their newborn after the AI chatbot. According to Yahoo, the parents called their baby Chat Yipiti.

Local media say they wanted to honour the artificial intelligence era.

A Colombia One report states that “the law grants parents the freedom to choose their children’s names, as long as they do not violate basic principles of respect and dignity”.

The country is allegedly known for its unique and unconventional names. Other names that have garnered attention include Usnavy, John Crazy and Bz Bz.

Social media users have slammed the parents for giving their child a name that will make them the laughing stock of the playground.

"Who allowed such a crime?" one person asked. Another person wrote, “Will 'Grokito' be next?”

Grok is the AI chatbot created by Elon Musk's xAI company.

Colombia is not the only country making headlines because of weird baby names.

Two months ago, it was revealed that parents in Germany named their baby Richie Rich Putin.

Some parents have reportedly tried naming their children Lucifer, Satan and Judas. German authorities rejected all three names.