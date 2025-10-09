Nicole Engelbrecht dives deep in ‘Bare Bones’
Nicole Engelbrecht’s new book, Bare Bones revisits SA’s most gripping cold cases with new, never-before-shared details. She spoke to Jacaranda FM about what fans can expect.
Author and podcast host Nicole Engelbrecht returns with a new book, Bare Bones. In this latest release, the host of South Africa’s first victim-focused true crime podcast, ‘True Crime South Africa’, revisits some of the most talked-about cold cases featured in her podcast series.
Told from Engelbrecht’s personal perspective, ‘Bare Bones’ includes brand new information that has never been shared with the public. Engelbrecht sat down with Jacaranda FM to discuss her latest project and what readers and fans of ‘True Crime South Africa’ can expect.
Jacaranda: What makes ‘Bare Bones’ different from your previous books?
Nicole: Bare Bones is my first book based directly on my podcast, ‘True Crime South Africa’. It’s also the first time I’ve covered unsolved cases in book form. It’s written from my personal perspective, rather than a more detached journalistic perspective like the other books.
Jacaranda: How did you decide which cases to include in this book?
Nicole: There were two criteria they had to meet. Firstly, they had to be technically unsolved (i.e. no prosecution had taken place yet). I also wanted to include cases where there had been progress or some other significant moment after the podcast was released. That’s really what makes the book more than just a repetition of what’s already on the podcast. It’s a peek behind the scenes and also a testament to what platforms like ‘True Crime South Africa’ can achieve with the public’s help.
Jacaranda: Much of the information in Bare Bones hasn’t been made public before. How did you decide which details to include, knowing the impact they might have on families and readers?
Nicole: As with anything related to unsolved cases, I had to get consent from the families.
During the writing process, I was always aware of what impact the information I was sharing might have on the cases. I used a lot of pseudonyms and was quite vague on some more sensitive information.
The listeners will finally get updates on the cases they’ve been following so closely. So many listeners regularly ask for updates, and I’m pleased to share at least some information with them in the book.
Jacaranda: Do you find that your ‘True Crime South Africa’ audience is more interested in unsolved cases, even though there’s no definite conclusion?
Nicole: I do think that true crime consumers seem to prefer resolved cases. It’s human nature to want everything tied up with a neat bow.
When I first started the podcast, I noticed that fewer people listened to the unsolved cases than the solved cases. As time went on and listeners started to see the value in the unsolved case episodes, that changed.
I was quite surprised that Jonathan Ball Publishers was so keen on publishing a book about unsolved cases, as I had no idea what sort of appetite a reading audience might have for stories with no resolution.
I think the initial response to the book has shown that they were spot on to agree with the topic, and together we’ve made it more than just a retelling of cases.
If we see true crime content as a form of advocacy and positive change, this is where the true value lies.
Jacaranda: Tell us about the emotional toll of delving into an unsolved case, where there is no closure for the loved ones.
Nicole: All these cases live in my head constantly. Whenever I find a new resource or meet someone involved in the investigation landscape in some context, I immediately think, “this would be good to try in Connor or Leslie’s case.”
Witnessing these families’ pain is difficult, but I can walk away from it. They have to live with it every single day. The unsolved cases have become what drives me to continue doing this work because I’ve seen how much value can be added by covering the cases on the podcast and writing about them.
Jacaranda: You are now regarded as an expert in crime podcasting and writing about local crime. What would you say is the biggest stumbling block in our judicial crime system when it comes to closing cases?
Nicole: The biggest stumbling block for us is resources within the South African Police Service. Not necessarily a lack of resources, as much as the distribution thereof being slow and ineffective. The SAPS has a very top-heavy leadership with little experience in actual policing. These factors result in overworked officers who simply cannot handle the caseload they’re given.
Jacaranda: DNA and forensics feature heavily in your book and podcast. Do you feel South Africa is using these tools effectively enough, or are we still behind global standards?
Nicole: South Africa now has the legislation it needs to be able to use DNA as a powerful crime-fighting weapon, but as is often the case, we fall down in the implementation.
At this point, we could easily have access to some of the same technology used globally, but too often, resources are diverted elsewhere. Our laboratories are also incredibly overloaded, and the SAPS does not seem to want to engage with the private sector and universities to be able to solve the issue.
There are certain DNA tools, like genetic genealogy for familial DNA matches, which are extensively used in cold cases in the United States. It’s unlikely South Africa will have access to it for quite some time, if ever. This is because we don’t have a big culture of uploading our DNA profiles to public databases in South Africa, and we also don’t have the legislation to support it yet.
Jacaranda: What do you do to escape from your daily job of investigating, writing and podcasting about crime?
Nicole: This work fuels me so much, because I’m so passionate about it, that I need very little downtime. I do enjoy reading crime fiction and listening to podcasts, and I spend as much time as I can mentoring other creators. Someone once said, “build a life you don’t feel the need to escape from,” and I think I’m just really lucky to have carved out a niche for myself in which I could quite happily remain 24/7 if sleep weren’t necessary.
Nicole Engelbrecht is a South African true crime author and podcast creator who transitioned from 20 years in corporate management to creative entrepreneurship in 2019. She’s the voice behind True Crime South Africa and I Lived Through This, and has hosted official companion podcasts for Showmax titles including Devilsdorp, Stella, and Rosemary’s Hit List. Nicole is the author of Samurai Sword Murder, Sizzlers, Bare Bones, and coauthor of Killer Stories. Passionate about ethical, victim-focused storytelling, she also mentors emerging true crime creators across South Africa.
