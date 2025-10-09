Nicole Engelbrecht dives deep in ‘Bare Bones’

Author and podcast host Nicole Engelbrecht returns with a new book, Bare Bones. In this latest release, the host of South Africa’s first victim-focused true crime podcast, ‘True Crime South Africa’, revisits some of the most talked-about cold cases featured in her podcast series.

Told from Engelbrecht’s personal perspective, ‘Bare Bones’ includes brand new information that has never been shared with the public. Engelbrecht sat down with Jacaranda FM to discuss her latest project and what readers and fans of ‘True Crime South Africa’ can expect.

Jacaranda: What makes ‘Bare Bones’ different from your previous books?

Nicole: Bare Bones is my first book based directly on my podcast, ‘True Crime South Africa’. It’s also the first time I’ve covered unsolved cases in book form. It’s written from my personal perspective, rather than a more detached journalistic perspective like the other books.

Jacaranda: How did you decide which cases to include in this book?

Nicole: There were two criteria they had to meet. Firstly, they had to be technically unsolved (i.e. no prosecution had taken place yet). I also wanted to include cases where there had been progress or some other significant moment after the podcast was released. That’s really what makes the book more than just a repetition of what’s already on the podcast. It’s a peek behind the scenes and also a testament to what platforms like ‘True Crime South Africa’ can achieve with the public’s help.

Jacaranda: Much of the information in Bare Bones hasn’t been made public before. How did you decide which details to include, knowing the impact they might have on families and readers?

Nicole: As with anything related to unsolved cases, I had to get consent from the families.

During the writing process, I was always aware of what impact the information I was sharing might have on the cases. I used a lot of pseudonyms and was quite vague on some more sensitive information.

The listeners will finally get updates on the cases they’ve been following so closely. So many listeners regularly ask for updates, and I’m pleased to share at least some information with them in the book.

Jacaranda: Do you find that your ‘True Crime South Africa’ audience is more interested in unsolved cases, even though there’s no definite conclusion?

Nicole: I do think that true crime consumers seem to prefer resolved cases. It’s human nature to want everything tied up with a neat bow.

When I first started the podcast, I noticed that fewer people listened to the unsolved cases than the solved cases. As time went on and listeners started to see the value in the unsolved case episodes, that changed.

I was quite surprised that Jonathan Ball Publishers was so keen on publishing a book about unsolved cases, as I had no idea what sort of appetite a reading audience might have for stories with no resolution.

I think the initial response to the book has shown that they were spot on to agree with the topic, and together we’ve made it more than just a retelling of cases.

If we see true crime content as a form of advocacy and positive change, this is where the true value lies.