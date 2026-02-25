New Durban tourist attractions to look out for in 2026 and beyond

Exciting things are happening in Durban in the coming months and years.

Exciting things are happening in Durban in the coming months and years.

Durban recently experienced one of its best festive seasons in years, and officials are hoping to carry the momentum into 2026 and beyond. Over 1.2 million tourists visited the city, which Time Out ranked as one of the best places to travel in the world in 2026, during the December/January holiday period. That number will likely grow thanks to the new tourist attractions and upgrades happening in the city. Here's a look at some of Durban's upcoming attractions.

Nelson Mandela & Oliver Tambo Statues

Durban officials hope that two new statues of struggle heroes, Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo, will strengthen heritage tourism in the city. President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to unveil the statues on Friday, March 6. "Even before their official unveiling, the statues, procured at R11 million each, are already generating excitement among local and international visitors alike," Durban Mayor Cyril Xaba said at a recent event. "This demonstrates their cultural significance and economic potential to attract more visitors to Durban. I can assure you that, going forward, no visitor will leave Durban without experiencing this impressive artistic tribute." The nine-metre bronze statues are located at North Beach and near Moses Mabhida Stadium.

City Manager Musa Mbhele has revealed that the two statues currently covered at the Durban beachfront and Moses Mabhida Stadium are of Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo. The project, which cost the city R22 million, is meant to honour their role in South Africa’s liberation.… pic.twitter.com/dfJB2moEgg — Insight 📸Revolution Media (@rev0media) December 10, 2025

New Beach and Safari Resort

Club Med South Africa Beach & Safari resort will also give Durban's tourism industry a major boost. Set to open in July 2026, visitors can expect a "beach escape with an unforgettable safari experience". "Club Med Beach & Safari offers a unique dual-resort experience: a beachfront retreat on the shores of the Indian Ocean offering relaxation, water sports and more, plus the exclusive Vikela Safari Lodge within one of the Big Five game reserves." The beachfront resort is located near Tinley Manor Beach in Ballito, while the lodge is situated in northern KZN's Vikela Private Game Reserve.

Amusement Park

Durban's famous beachfront amusement park, Funworld, closed its doors in 2023 after 75 years. The park was the go-to for family-friendly activities such as bumper cars, water slides and the iconic cable, which offered the best views of the city's Golden Mile beachfront. Last year, eThekwini Municipality announced it would invest R1 billion to build a new amusement park at the former Durban Funworld site. Officials are aiming to complete the park in 2027. "The project is expected to create approximately 900 construction jobs and over 500 permanent jobs in operations, hospitality, technical services and entertainment programming," the municipality said in a statement. "This project will strengthen Durban’s position as a leading coastal destination and continue to attract visitors to enjoy our warm weather all year round." The expected attractions at the park include: Lightning Roller Coaster

Disko 24

Vertical Swing

Virtual Reality Theme Park

Themed food courts and leisure hubs

Durban beachfront is getting their own amusement park valued at R1 billion - they are redeveloping the old Funworld Site🎪🎢🎡



I have been waiting forever for this announcement. The eThekwini Municipality shared renders with me earlier today, and they look incredible.



•⁠… pic.twitter.com/BBfmAK37Hq — Ash Müller (@Askash) December 10, 2025

Moses Mabhida Stadium Upgrades

Durban's Moses Mabhida is undergoing an exciting refurbishment. The soccer stadium, which was originally built for the 2010 FIFA World Cup, has become one of the city's major attractions. Several sports and entertainment events have been held at the stadium. During the refurbishment project, officials will replace damaged roof membrane and remove corroded sky car infrastructure, among other maintenance issues. New features will also be introduced, including a new platform which officials say will feature "a cantilevered glass floor for an 'Air Walk' experience, a new Big Swing, a new zip line, and a compression Ring Walk, "which provides panoramic views with a sea-facing bungee jump option". The upgrades, which began in 2024, were initially expected to be completed at the end of 2025, but the date was pushed back to 2027.

PICS: The R236 million upgrade of the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban, which was built 15 years ago, will see new tourism attractions being added.



This was announced eThekwini Mayor, Cyril Xaba, today in his 100 days in office report back to the media and ratepayers.



The new… pic.twitter.com/SQ3P40tDIi — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) October 24, 2024

Image credit: iStock