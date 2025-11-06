Martha Stewart's secrets to fuss-free holiday planning

She shared some of her secrets to a fuss-free festive season celebration in a recent interview with E! News .

She has already put her hand up to plan Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding of the century. There is only one thing the businesswoman loves more than weddings, the Christmas holidays.

When Stewart speaks, you listen! Her planning portfolio includes celebrity weddings for stars such as Black Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

The 84-year-old lifestyle guru has probably hosted hundreds of parties for family, friends and clients over the years.

Her debut book, 'Entertaining', which was released in 1982, is being reissued this week just in time for the holidays .

Who better to take advice from than Martha Stewart? She is an expert in party planning and hosting gatherings.

Christmas Day is several weeks away, but it is never too early to start preparing for the busy festive season.

Organisation is key

The key to planning the perfect gathering this festive season is to have a master plan. "If you're going to have a party, start working on it now—making your list, figuring out when and where things can be made or purchased," she told E! News.

Stewart is so obsessed with organising that she wrote a book about the topic. Having a master plan makes perfect sense. It will save you time, money and headaches.

You won't have to do last-minute shopping during the hectic December period.

Once you have a plan, you can shop for the best deals ahead of time, especially with Black Friday around the corner.

You will be able to let family and friends know ahead of time what to expect or bring for gatherings.

It's never too early to stock up on some birds

There is nothing worse than rushing to the store to get something you need for your Christmas lunch menu, only to find empty shelves and fridges. While some food items, such as cream for your peppermint tart, can only be purchased closer to the holidays, you can buy frozen chicken and turkey for your roast months in advance.

This is especially true for Americans, who have Thanksgiving coming up. We might not celebrate the holiday in South Africa, but you are not the only mini-Martha Stewart in the making, and other smart people will be stocking up on meat before the masses empty the stores.

"I would order my turkey now because it's not too early," Martha Stewart suggested. "If you have a good butcher, order your fresh-filled heritage bird now. They're going to sell out this Thanksgiving, and it's so unbelievably difficult to get what you want at the last minute. You can't do it."

Now is not the time for experimenting

You might be tempted to channel your inner Siba Mtongana or Jamie Oliver this holiday season, but now is not the time for experimenting.

"Don't experiment on your guests. Make something that you've already made and know is good," Stewart told E!.

If you must venture into unfamiliar territory, try experimenting with one new recipe. That way, you're entire holiday gathering won't be a disaster. Something delicious and straightforward, like Stewart's popular apple crumble recipe, is worth a try.

There you have it: organise like a pro, buy your chicken early and keep it simple.

Thank you, Martha Stewart!