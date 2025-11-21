It's okay to start over in your 40s
Don't let societal norms stop you from making your own rules.
There is considerable pressure on women to achieve certain milestones before turning 40.
If you don't have a stable or high-paying job, then you are considered a failure. If you aren't married with children, something must be wrong with you. If you don't own a home or a decent retirement plan, you are doomed.
It's not uncommon for people approaching 40 to feel lost and confused, especially if life is not where they imagined it would be.
You're not alone; scores of people go through a midlife crisis between the ages of 40 and 60.
The good news is your dreams don't end at 40. Use the lessons you learned in your 20s and 30s to reinvent yourself.
Set a day aside to reflect on the past and plan for the future. Now is the perfect time for self-discovery. You're older, wiser and care less about what others think.
You can change your entire life. Here's a look at women who have achieved amazing things after the age of 40.
Studying in your 40s
South African media personality Zuraida Jardine recently opened up about starting over at 40. The TV presenter and radio personality began her career with a diploma in journalism.
However, after achieving significant success interviewing stars such as Beyoncé, she decided to pursue a career in psychology, enrolling as a full-time student at the University of Witwatersrand (Wits). She graduated at the age of 43 with a degree in psychology.
In 2023, at the age of 48, she obtained her third degree.
"If you’ve been feeling resistance in your life, see this as a sign that it’s always ok to start again, to choose a different path to be happy," she wrote in a recent post.
"Life is short, no one gets out alive, so find your focus and take those steps you dream of."
Kim Kardashian "finally graduated law school after six years!" earlier this year after completing California's Law Office Study Program.
She has since failed her bar exam, which is a prerequisite for officially practising law, but she is not giving up.
"Six years into this law journey, and I'm still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up - just more studying and even more determination," the billionaire said.
"Falling short isn't failure - it's fuel. I was so close to passing the exam, and that only motivates me even more. Let's go!"
Having a baby in your 40s
If you want to have children in your 40s, hope is not lost. Many women have had successful births at this age.
Halle Berry, Gwen Stefani, Nicole Kidman, Mariah Carey, Hilary Swank, and Celine Dion all gave birth after the age of 40. There are also other options to consider to make your dreams of becoming a mom come true.
Supermodel Naomi Campbell and Angela Bassett used surrogate mothers, while 'Sex and the City' star Kristin Davis and Oscar-winner Viola Davis turned to adoption.
Pregnancy Over 40 founder Ch-a Mosley conceived naturally at 46. She shares her incredible journey on social media to help encourage other women.
She got dumped one week before turning 41, but that was not the end of her story. She met her husband at 44 and became a first-time mom at 47.
Don't let society dictate what you can and cannot do. Life begins at 40!
Image credit: iStock
