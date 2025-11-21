It's okay to start over in your 40s

There is considerable pressure on women to achieve certain milestones before turning 40.

If you don't have a stable or high-paying job, then you are considered a failure. If you aren't married with children, something must be wrong with you. If you don't own a home or a decent retirement plan, you are doomed.

It's not uncommon for people approaching 40 to feel lost and confused, especially if life is not where they imagined it would be.

You're not alone; scores of people go through a midlife crisis between the ages of 40 and 60.

The good news is your dreams don't end at 40. Use the lessons you learned in your 20s and 30s to reinvent yourself.

Set a day aside to reflect on the past and plan for the future. Now is the perfect time for self-discovery. You're older, wiser and care less about what others think.

You can change your entire life. Here's a look at women who have achieved amazing things after the age of 40.