Quiz: How well do you know KwaZulu-Natal?

KwaZulu-Natal is known for its diverse culture, world-renowned street food, amazing weather and beautiful landscapes.

However, many locals might not be as clued up on their history as they think.

Did you know?

The San people are believed to the the earliest inhabitants of the KwaZulu-Natal. King Shaka established the Zulu empire in 1816. KwaZulu means 'Place of the Zulu'. Natal, which means "Christmas" in Portuguese, was named by explorer Vasco da Gama, who first sighted the province while passing Durban's coast on Christmas Day in 1497.

He initially called it 'Terra do Natal' (Land of Christmas). Some also claimed he called it 'Rio de Natal' (Christmas River). However, the first permanent European settlers only arrived in Natal/Durban in 1824.

How well do you know KwaZulu-Natal? Take the quiz to find out if you know these eight facts about the province.