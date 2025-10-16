How to turn your pre-teen into a lifelong bookworm

The rise of social media and constant screen time has negatively impacted children's reading habits.

However, it's never too late to nurture a love for reading, especially if you have pre-teens.

Children between the ages of 10 and 12 are at a fascinating stage of life. They’re no longer little kids, but they’re not yet teenagers. They’re starting to ask bigger questions, push boundaries, and search for who they are becoming.

An education expert says that amid all these changes, reading plays a powerful role, and schools and parents should strongly encourage students to build their reading muscle during this time.

“In contrast to content on devices, books give children a safe space to explore new ideas, test out possibilities, and imagine life through someone else’s eyes. They also strengthen critical thinking, boost vocabulary, and build empathy - all skills that help pre-teens navigate school and friendships with more confidence,” says Nalani Singarum, Academic Advisor at ADvTECH Schools.

“Most importantly, reading at this age lays the foundation for a lifelong habit. A child who enjoys books at ages 10 to 12 is far more likely to carry that love into their teenage years, when the pull of social media and other distractions becomes stronger,” she says.

A 2024 study of children aged 10 to 12, by neuroscientists at Columbia University’s Teachers College, found that reading on paper promoted "deeper reading" with better comprehension and processing of complex texts.

It was noted that this age group is pivotal for transitioning from "learning to read" to "reading to learn”, making physical books ideal for exploring ideas and imagining others' perspectives without digital distractions.

Here are some practical ways parents can help create a reading-rich environment:



Bedtime shifts: Before bedtime, spend some time reading side by side. You each choose your own book, then share a favourite line or moment. It shows that reading is for everyone, not just a chore for children. (And no, reading on devices do not count).



Reading in everyday life: Invite your child to read maps while travelling, menus at restaurants, or DIY instructions at home. These moments prove that reading has value beyond the classroom.

Word of the day challenge: Let your child pick an unusual word from a book and challenge the family to use it naturally in conversation. Older children enjoy the playful competition and sense of mastery.

Treasure hunts with riddles: Write riddles or codes your child must solve to find the next clue. Link some clues to favourite books for an extra spark.

Peer power: Encourage your child to swap books with a friend or start a mini book club, to make reading become a social, not a solitary activity.

Singarum says it's never too late to get children in this age group excited about reading, even if they didn't enjoy it previously.

“Regular reading during this key developmental period will support stronger understanding across subjects, better information absorption, and clearer expression of ideas throughout the child’s life.”

Beyond the curriculum, schools play a key role in creating an environment where reading is valued and enjoyable, which helps students build positive associations with books and learning.

“At ADvTECH, we have a reading programme called Booktacular, which is specifically designed to make reading meaningful and magical again," she says.

"Through activities like Book Clubs that spark lively conversations, creative ‘Book review in a bag’ projects, Literature Circles where every child takes on a role, and Visual literacy tasks that bring pictures to life, children discover that stories are adventures to be explored, not assignments to be completed.”