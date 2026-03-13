Mosquitoes need a specific environment to thrive, and Durban is the perfect breeding ground.

Mosquitoes and vampires have a lot in common. They both drink human blood, are mostly active from dusk till dawn, and people avoid them at all costs. However, we would face a vampire over a mosquito any day - especially if his name is Edward Cullen. There is nothing more annoying than a mosquito buzzing in your ear to let you know that you are about to become its next snack, and there is nothing you can do about it.



Some of the insects sneak up on you and leave the scene of the crime before you can spot them. The only evidence left behind is an itchy bite mark. Durbanites know the feeling all too well.

Mosquitoes in Durban

Why do mosquitoes like Durban so much? The answer has less to do with your delicious blood and more to do with the climate and the city's notorious humidity. Mosquitoes need a specific environment to thrive, and Durban is the perfect breeding ground. To breed and survive, they require warm, humid conditions. Durban is situated on the east coast of KwaZulu-Natal, which makes it the ultimate playground for mosquitoes. They like the warm and humid subtropical climate. READ: Durban weather explained: What each season feels like Durban is the warmest place in South Africa year-round, especially in the summer. The summer rains add to the problem as mosquitoes need stagnant water to lay their eggs.

How to get rid of mosquitoes

It's not just Durbanites who have to deal with the pests. According to the South African Government website, malaria is endemic in the low-lying areas of north-eastern KwaZulu-Natal, such as uMkhanyakude, uThungulu, and Zululand. The areas near the borders with Eswatini and Mozambique are also high-risk. Mosquito season typically runs from September to May. Fortunately, Durban does not have a threat of malaria, but dealing with mosquitoes can get annoying. Here are 6 tips the government's website suggests to avoid being bitten. Close windows and doors between dusk and dawn.



Use mosquito repellent on exposed skin.



Spray your accommodation with an aerosol insecticide or use mosquito coils.



Wear long-sleeved, light-coloured clothing, long trousers and socks.



Sleep under a net (preferably impregnated with an approved insecticide) or in a netted tent or use screens to prevent mosquitoes from flying in.



Ceiling fans and air conditioners are also effective in preventing mosquito bites.`



It is also a good idea to remove any standing water around your home. This includes buckets of water and clogged gutters. Some also recommend using citronella candles in small spaces outdoors. However, studies have shown that they are not that effective.

Image credit: iStock