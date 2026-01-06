How to survive your first few weeks back at work

Back to work, back to reality! Don't let the first few weeks of January put a damper on the excitement of the new year.

Back to work, back to reality! Don't let the first few weeks of January put a damper on the excitement of the new year.

The festive season is over, and many people will return to the office after a well-deserved break. Some will be greeted by 101 emails in their inboxes, while others will have to jump into new projects. It will be hard to get back into the swing of things, especially after sleeping in until 10 am during the holidays and having a braai with loved ones every other day. Here's how you can survive your first week back at work after the festive season. 1. Start your day with a deep breath How you start your morning can set the tone for the rest of the day. If you are feeling overwhelmed and anxious, it can hurt your overall performance. You won't be able to concentrate properly, and it might even cause you to make mistakes. Before starting your first task, take a deep breath. This simple act can help you relax and clear your mind of stress-related thoughts. You can try the popular 4-7-8 breathing technique, which many people have credited with helping them overcome periods of anxiety and stress. If all else fails, start your day with a cup of coffee or tea and focus on something other than work for those five to ten minutes.

2. Have a quick catch-up with your manager or team Schedule a meeting with your manager or team to discuss what you missed or what needs to be tackled urgently. A meeting will help ensure everyone is on the same page as the new work year begins. It is also a good time to discuss the team's goals for the upcoming months or the entire year. This will help set everyone's mind at ease. It's also just a good way to reconnect with colleagues after the holidays. 3. Get organised Just looking at your inbox after a long break is enough to make you want to slam your laptop shut. It's not uncommon for some people to return to over 100 unread emails and requests. Write down all the tasks you need to complete for the day and prioritise them based on their importance, with the least urgent at the bottom of the list.

4. New year, new routine If you struggled to keep up with your daily work tasks in 2025, then you might need a new routine. Sit down and figure out what a healthy and productive work routine looks like. Identify your strengths and learn how to utilise them to navigate the day more effectively. Be honest with yourself about your weaknesses or the bad habits that hinder your productivity. Sometimes, it could be something as simple as learning to take more breaks instead of pushing yourself to the limit every day. 5. Don't be afraid to ask for help If you feel overwhelmed because you have too many tasks on your plate, it may be time to speak with your manager and figure out a way forward. Or maybe January is just your busiest time of the year, and you temporarily need extra help. Some people hate asking for help because they don't want to appear lazy or incompetent. However, asking for help will not only boost productivity and increase the quality of your work, but it will also help you build stronger relationships with your team. READ: The bold move that landed Miley Cyrus her dream job 6. Work towards an exit plan In some cases, the reason why you can't perform at your full potential is that you hate your job. It is sometimes okay to put up with a job you hate for a couple of months or maybe even a few years, because you are an adult who has bills to pay. However, you don't want to be stuck in a job you hate for ten or 20 years. It is time to develop an exit plan. Write down what your dream job is and figure out how to achieve that goal while still working at your current job. Perhaps you need to acquire new skills, expand your LinkedIn network, or refine your professional brand. Every week, do something that takes you closer to your goal. Consider starting a side hustle that can be easily managed alongside your full-time job. Just make sure what you do doesn't violate your company's rules, especially when it comes to conflicts of interest or potential competition. Career-related information provided in this article is not a substitute for professional advice. If you need help, it is advisable to consult with a qualified career coach, counsellor, advisor, or mentor.

Image credit: iStock