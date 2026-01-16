How to stop school uniforms from fading prematurely

School uniforms are one of the biggest expenses parents face at the start of the new school year.

The cost of new uniforms can run into the thousands, depending on the school. Most parents buy 2-3 sets of uniforms, meaning the garments will be washed more than once a week.

If you want your child's school uniform to last longer, it is crucial that you know how to clean it properly.

The first thing you should do before washing school uniforms is read the care label. Skirts, dresses, blazers, and pants are typically made from different fabrics. Washing instructions may differ.

The label will also advise you on the temperature to use and whether the garment can be ironed.

Don't forget to check pockets for tissue paper, pens and other items to prevent fabric damage.

1. Tackle stains as soon as possible: If your child comes home with a stained school uniform, don't wait for later. Treat the stain immediately, as this will make it easier to remove. Soak it in a stain remover or a mild detergent before washing for better results.



2. Cold water wash: While washing clothes in hot water is more effective for stain removal and bacteria removal, it can result in garments fading much faster. Cool temperatures will help reduce colour bleeding.

3. Wash inside out: Turning the uniform inside out will prevent its colours from bleeding, which will lead to premature fading. According to several washing machine brands, it also reduces pilling, prevents odour retention, and protects designs, such as prints and embroidery.