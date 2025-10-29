How to stop drinking long after Sober October

Sober October is drawing to a close, but that doesn't have to be the end of your 'no drinking' journey.

Giving up alcohol, even for a month, is no small feat, especially if you are more than just a social drinker.

Your discipline throughout October is a sign that you are ready for the next step - saying goodbye to alcohol long after the month has ended.

There are many benefits to leaving liquor behind. People who don’t drink alcohol tend to have more energy and better sleep.

You could also get rid of some of those unwanted kilos. Alcohol is packed with calories - a glass of wine could contain anywhere from 150 to 200 plus calories.

And let’s face it, most people don’t just have one glass of wine. Don’t get us started on that beer belly.

Aside from weight loss, drinking less alcohol ensures better overall physical and mental well-being.

Here are three ways you can stay sober.

Get honest about why you drink

Are you a social drinker or do factors like stress and depression trigger your desire to reach for a bottle of wine? Once you are aware of your triggers, you can find other ways to combat them. For instance, exercise is a healthy way to handle stress.

Taking up a new hobby can also help distract you from your troubles and improve your mental health.

Hanging out with friends can also be a trigger. If they are heavy drinkers or include alcohol in all activities. You might want to consider leaving their events early or being selective about which invites you accept.

Over time, you will get to a place where you can be around alcohol without feeling tempted. Until then, avoid situations and places that can lead to drinking.

If you don't live alone, speak to your family about possibly removing all alcohol from the home. Many will be very supportive.

Understand that alcohol won’t fix your problems

Remind yourself that alcohol is only a temporary fix. When you are feeling frustrated or depressed about something, alcohol won’t make those problems magically disappear. You will wake up the next day with the same issues and an excruciating headache courtesy of a hangover.

Instead of reaching for a can of beer, find another way to distract yourself from the weight on your shoulders.

You will also need to get to the root cause of your drinking habit. Take steps to address the issues causing you to turn to the bottle.

Join a support group

Speaking to others on the same journey can help motivate you to keep going. Knowing there are people going through something similar can also make you feel less alone.

Some feel ashamed about speaking to non-drinkers about their drinking problem. A support group makes it easier to speak to someone or reach out for help, especially when you are having withdrawal symptoms. You don’t have to worry about feeling embarrassed or judged.

Don't be too hard on yourself if you fall off the wagon. If you never give up, you will be on your way again. Everyone’s journey is different; what works for one person might not work for you. Don't let it discourage you.

Take baby steps, and drink a mocktail from time to time if you need to.

