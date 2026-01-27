How to spot a bogus college in South Africa

Prospective students are being warned against college scams.

January is one of the most popular months for fake college scams in South Africa, with matriculants and first-year applicants most at risk.

South Africa's Class of 2025 has achieved a record-breaking National Senior Certificate (NSC) pass rate of 88%.

It is the highest pass rate in the country's history, creating an unexpected and unprecedented wave of opportunity for tens of thousands of matriculants.

With more former learners than ever before earning a Bachelor's pass, many now qualify for university degree studies.

However, as application deadlines loom and public university places are all but filled to capacity, a leading education expert has cautioned that this surge in qualified candidates heightens the risk of rushed decisions, which can have devastating consequences for affected students and families.

“Matriculants and their families must exercise heightened vigilance to select the appropriate qualification at a legitimate, accredited institution,” says Dr Linda Meyer, MD at IIE Rosebank College and Waterfall School of Business.

"And they must take great care to avoid unscrupulous or bogus providers that exploit time pressures and desperation during this critical transition period. Furthermore, before committing, prospective students must verify that their institution as well as chosen qualification are thoroughly registered and accredited."

The common pitfall to avoid

Many prospective students apply primarily to public universities, only to face rejection due to limited capacity. In desperation, they opt for any available institution as a temporary "bridge" year, assuming they can later transfer to a university. This haste often leads to enrolling with unregistered or unaccredited providers without proper checks, Dr Meyer says.

To confirm an institution's legitimacy, the following checks are non-negotiable:

Visit the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) website to check the official list of registered private higher education providers.

Consult the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) website to verify that the specific qualification is registered on the National Qualifications Framework (NQF).

Review the Council on Higher Education (CHE) website to ensure the programme and institution are accredited and meet all enrolment requirements.

If any doubts remain, contact the DHET call centre directly for confirmation.

Bogus college red flags

The institution does not appear on the DHET's registered providers list. No original registration certificate from the DHET is prominently displayed at the premises (copies are insufficient). The provider is a recent "fly-by-night" operation with no established track record. Given that the accreditation process typically takes 2–3 years, an institution that is only a year or two old is unlikely to be sufficiently vetted. Poor infrastructure or unqualified academic staff should raise immediate concerns. Prior warnings of de-accreditation or deregistration in media reports or official department lists (e.g., institutions have received multi-year notices before action is taken).

Beyond the official verification steps, Dr Meyer strongly recommends conducting thorough online and on-campus due diligence to build a complete picture of any institution under consideration.