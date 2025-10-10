How to save money: 6 simple, low-effort tips

Something is better than nothing on the road to becoming savings-savvy. Make minor changes to take the first step towards your financial dreams.

Here are six low-effort ways you can save money.

1. Click unsubscribe

If you're a sucker for a "flash sale" email, you should consider unsubscribing from tempting marketing emails that are designed to get you excited about making a purchase. Out of sight, out of mind, and out of your budget.

While you're busy with that, audit your subscription services as well. Cancel subscriptions you don't use often or have not used in months, like your gym membership. If you have multiple streaming apps, cancel the ones you use the least and stick to one. Do you really need a DStv, Showmax, Netflix, Apple Music, and Disney+ subscription?

Put the money you would have used for the cancelled subscriptions into a savings account.

2. Have fun with free local activities

Plan free activities to cut out weekend spending. There's a lot to see and do in your local community and city for zero Rands. Visit an art gallery, hike with friends or enjoy a picnic with family at a lake or botanic garden.

3. Consider buying store-brand products

Buy store-brand products like Checkers Housebrand and Pick n' Pay No Name instead of brand-name products to save on your monthly groceries. Certain products can save you R1 to R3, greatly reducing your grocery spend. However, research online before shopping, as some store brands are sometimes more expensive.

Extra tip: Make a grocery list before you go shopping to avoid overspending.

4. Get a part-time job



Spend your weekends or evenings making extra money by getting a part-time job. You babysit, petsit or housesit on the weekend. Turn your passion into a side hustle by making money doing what you love. You can sell homemade cupcakes, teach people to play the guitar or sell clothes you are no longer wearing.

Also, remote work options such as data entry, transcription or virtual assistance should be considered.

5. We have McDonald's at home

Make over 90% of your meals at home to avoid spending hundreds of Rands monthly on takeout or eating out. Make your own burgers and fries at home. It's healthier to make your own food at home, and you get more bang for your buck. You could probably make two burgers for the price of one burger meal at a take-out joint.

6. Meal prep to avoid food waste

Prepping your meals in advance can save you time and money. Not only will it avoid food waste, but it will also help you stick to your weekly grocery budget. You don't have to worry about calling your local pizza store on days when you feel too lazy to cook.