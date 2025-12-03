How parents can teach kids about consent during diaper changes

Changing your child's diaper could be the start of a valuable lesson about consent.

Researchers in Australia have sparked a debate online by suggesting that babies need to give consent before their parents can change their diapers.

Dr Nicole Downs and Dr Katherine Bussey, who are Early Childhood lecturers at Deakin University, say the earlier parents teach their children about appropriate touching, the better.

According to Raising Children, while many babies as young as 3-4 months can babble sounds like "ga ga ga ga", "ma ma ma ma" and "da da da da", many little ones "might say a few words and know what they mean" between 12-14 months.

Downs and Bussey say you can teach children consent before they can even talk.

"At the start of a nappy change, ensure your child knows what is happening. Get down to their level and say, 'You need a nappy change,' and then pause so they can take this in," they suggest in a piece written for The Conversation.

"Then you can say, 'Do you want to walk/crawl with me to the change table, or would you like me to carry you?'”

Parents are encouraged to observe them to see if they understand what is being said.