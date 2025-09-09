How to keep your house cool during the summer

Dreading the high temperatures that come with summer? Try these home cooling hacks.

Summer is around the corner, which means beach weather is almost here. But the sunny season also comes with scorching heat and sticky humidity. Keeping your home cool during the summer is almost impossible without an air conditioner, but there are a few things you can do to combat the high temperatures. Here's a look at some of the ways you can prepare your home for summer. Block out the sun with blackout curtains

Windows are designed to allow natural light to flow into your home. However, during the summer, the sunlight can sometimes be unbearable. It can also cause a glare on your TV screens, making it hard to watch your favourite movies and series. Blackout curtains, which are sometimes called blockout curtains, are a great way to keep unwanted light from passing through.

Don't leave household appliances on standby

Not only do appliances on standby still draw power, but they also continue to release heat. It's not a significant amount of heat, but it can make your home feel warmer on a hot day. You should also consider using hot appliances less during warmer days. According to Express UK, hot appliances quickly raise the room's temperature, with tumble dryers and ovens being some of the biggest culprits. An expert recommends turning off appliances on standby when you go to bed at night. "Similarly, TVs, set-top boxes, DVDs, mobile phone chargers, games consoles, stereos, and PCs use small amounts of electricity when they are plugged in but not switched on, but they can generate a lot of heat."

Use the 'bowl of ice' fan trick

TikTok users have raved about an "ice trick" that turns your home fan into an air conditioner. But your grandmother has probably been doing it for years. The hack involves placing a bowl of cold water or ice next to a fan. It's meant to cool down the air around the fan so it does not just blow hot air into a room with a warm temperature. However, you must be close to the fan to feel its effects. Some people say it works, others say it doesn't, but it is worth a try.

Switch out your lightbulbs

If you aren't already using LED lightbulbs, summer might be a good time to start. Incandescent bulbs can get pretty hot, which adds to the warmth of the room. LED lightbulbs not only save energy, but they are also much cooler.

Use a sheet to cool the air

Sheets aren't just for the bedroom, well, not during summer anyway. Several home experts suggest hanging a damp sheet over an open window. This will allegedly help air cool as it enters your home. We'll try anything on those hot summer days.