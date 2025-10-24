How to improve your time management skills

Good time management starts from the moment you open your eyes in the morning.

Time management isn't just a skill you need in the workplace. It can also help you create balance in your personal life. You've probably heard this popular phrase at least once in your lifetime: "You have the same 24 hours as Beyoncé". The 44-year-old is known for her impeccable work ethic and relentless ambition. She is juggling 101 things, but she gets things done. But do we really have the same amount of time in a day as Beyoncé? Technically speaking, the answer is yes. Realistically, no.

She has a whole team behind her and an endless supply of resources. There's no denying that she works hard, but she can also do so because she has multiple assistants, chefs, nannies, managers and maybe even a mindset coach. If you don't have a Beyoncé-type team helping you, time management is one of the best ways to make the most of your day. Time management is a great skill to have in both your professional and personal life. It creates balance by allowing you to complete all your tasks and goals for the day without it feeling chaotic. You will be able to hand in your work assignments on time without the stress of feeling like you are racing against a speeding clock. It also allows you to set time aside for yourself, friends, family, and hobbies, which is good for your mental health. Here's how you can become a pro at time management. Start the day strong Good time management starts from the moment you open your eyes in the morning. A morning routine filled with healthy habits will give you the best start to your day. Wake up at the same time every day and do something to get your mind ready for what lies ahead: make your bed, exercise, meditate, journal and most importantly, no doomscrolling on your phone. Plan your day by listing all the important tasks you need to achieve, setting goals and creating a to-do list to help you complete them. A diary will also help you set times for when you need to complete each task. READ: Jennifer Lopez shares her morning routine

5-minute bursts of productivity Many people think they need to do more to feel productive, but micro-productivity is great for people who struggle with time management. Baby steps are better than no effort. Micro-productivity is about breaking up larger tasks into smaller, more manageable quick actions, some as short as 5-minute bursts. For example, instead of writing an entire report in one setting, you can do one paragraph at a time throughout the day. This method will also help with your creativity, especially if you have writer's block. Essence suggests: identifying one project, dividing it into smaller tasks, prioritising based on urgency/timelines, scheduling times to do each task, and starting to do them individually. Use technology You can also use technology to help you manage your time better. Most smart devices have a calendar that allows for real-time syncing. They make it easy to schedule things and will give you reminders so you can stay on track.

Don't put off small and easy tasks for later Like Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian tries to get as much done in a day as possible. She has previously confessed to being addicted to working. However, she admits that she has to work harder than the average person because people often overlook her achievements, crediting her popularity and not talent for her success. There's a negative side to being a workaholic, which Kardashian is well aware of, but she turns to self-care on days when she is feeling overwhelmed. The SKIMS founder and recent law school graduate says she is "the best at time management". She does not procrastinate, especially when it comes to easy tasks like replying to messages. "The one thing I am known for is the quickest responder on a text. I just get it done."

Take a break

Yes, you heard right. Taking a break is an essential part of time management. It sounds counterintuitive, but just like taking a power nap, doing nothing for a short time will help boost your creativity and productivity. Do something that isn't related to your work. Go for a walk, stare at the ceiling, anything but scrolling through social media.