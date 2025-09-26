How to deal with pretty privilege in the workplace
Updated | By Lifestyle Reporter
Talent and hard work go a long way in the workplace, but good looks can also boost you up the ladder.
Talent and hard work go a long way in the workplace, but good looks can also boost you up the ladder.
Beauty is not in the job description, but pretty privilege can lead to success in the corporate world.
Being attractive doesn't mean you lack the skills to do the job, but it can give some an unfair advantage.
What is pretty privilege?
According to Verywell Mind, "pretty privilege is a form of cognitive bias that gives unearned advantages and preferential treatment to those perceived as attractive, according to societal norms".
Pretty privilege can start as early as the hiring stage, where first impressions are important.
READ: Godfather of AI reveals the one job he'd tell his kids to do
Pretty privilege in the workplace
Studies have found that people who are considered conventionally attractive are seen as more trustworthy. Other research has found that "pretty" people sometimes get better jobs and salaries.
Economist Daniel Hamermesh's book, 'Beauty Pays', explores how much better off they are.
"Hamermesh shows that the attractive are more likely to be employed, work more productively and profitably, receive more substantial pay, obtain loan approvals, negotiate loans with better terms, and have more handsome and highly educated spouses," a synopsis of the book reads.
Some of the ways in which people benefit from being good-looking in the workplace include:
- More employable
- Faster promotions
- Higher pay
- Better job offers
- Positive first impressions (halo effect)
- Seen as more competent at their jobs
- Treated better/nicer
Platforms like Reddit are full of posts from people who have been affected by pretty privilege, or 'Barbie Bias' as some call it.
"I'm an unattractive woman and I get treated poorly and no one wants to help me. My minor mistakes are blown out of proportion, whereas my attractive counterparts can get away with murder," one Redditor said.
Another user wrote, "I know women who have had positions created for them just because of their behind-the-scenes relationships with [a] powerful man."
"You will know who they are because no one will know what their actual job is. And they reach the executive level instantaneously."
However, it is not all sunshine and roses for attractive people. It has some disadvantages, especially if you work in technical fields like engineering.
"I’m an engineer and I’ve noticed that women who appear feminine and conventionally attractive are perceived as being less intelligent in this field and in other male-dominated professions," another Reddit user revealed.
It can also lead to resentment and jealousy from colleagues who feel beautiful people get special treatment over them.
Here's how you can deal with pretty privilege in the workplace:
- Make sure your work stands out and keep track of all your achievements.
- Speak up in meetings and ensure your ideas are heard.
- Build positive workplace relationships with managers and people who value talent.
- Work hard and be confident in your skills and abilities.
- Keep learning to stay ahead of the competition.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Image credit: iStock
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN: The week that was with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu s...Stacey & J Sbu 4 hours ago
-
Dr Nonjabulo Ndaba makes history as UKZN’s youngest PhD graduate in Occupational Therapy
Dr Nonjabulo Ndaba has made history at UKZN as the youngest PhD graduate...Stacey & J Sbu 4 hours ago