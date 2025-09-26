How to deal with pretty privilege in the workplace

Beauty is not in the job description, but pretty privilege can lead to success in the corporate world.

Being attractive doesn't mean you lack the skills to do the job, but it can give some an unfair advantage.

What is pretty privilege?

According to Verywell Mind, "pretty privilege is a form of cognitive bias that gives unearned advantages and preferential treatment to those perceived as attractive, according to societal norms".

Pretty privilege can start as early as the hiring stage, where first impressions are important.

Pretty privilege in the workplace

Studies have found that people who are considered conventionally attractive are seen as more trustworthy. Other research has found that "pretty" people sometimes get better jobs and salaries.

Economist Daniel Hamermesh's book, 'Beauty Pays', explores how much better off they are.

"Hamermesh shows that the attractive are more likely to be employed, work more productively and profitably, receive more substantial pay, obtain loan approvals, negotiate loans with better terms, and have more handsome and highly educated spouses," a synopsis of the book reads.

Some of the ways in which people benefit from being good-looking in the workplace include: