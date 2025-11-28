How to cultivate your personal and professional brand

Take back control of your career in the new year by implementing these critical strategies.

A leadership expert has shared five tips for career resilience and success in 2026, including how to build your personal and professional identity.

The sentiment that 2025 felt like decades packed into a particularly challenging and stressful year abounds, with professionals both locally and globally grappling with unprecedented levels of uncertainty in the workplace.

From rapid advancements in artificial intelligence and resultant job losses, to shifting economic landscapes and evolving job roles, the message is clear: the status quo won't hold. But when deciding which will be more appropriate under the circumstances – fight or flight? – the good news is that the power is well and truly in the individual’s hands, a leadership expert says.

“Forget about job security and worrying about the future – now is the time for proactive preparation for career success. There are five ways in which professionals now can take concrete action to take control over their futures,” says Advaita Naidoo, Africa MD at Jack Hammer, Africa’s largest executive search firm.

"Accept that things won't be the same, and that you might face new job hunts, promotions, internal shifts, or unexpected challenges and responsibilities. The key to taking the anxiety out of the uncertainty, is to embark on strategic action to build an insurance policy against unforeseen changes. In our current environment, where much is outside of our control, we must do everything that is within our control to proceed from a position of empowerment,” Naidoo says.

READ: It's okay to start over in your 40s

Here's a look at some of the strategies you can implement.

Cultivate your personal and professional brand

In tandem with networking, establishing a visible, strong brand online is vital.

“Find where the discussion is happening between professionals in your field – whether it be on industry sites, social media or LinkedIn. Dip your toes in the water and start small, by commenting on others’ content, sharing industry insights, and writing the occasional article or post. Be selective (quality over quantity) but be consistent.

“This organic effort creates a reference point for when you apply for jobs or seek opportunities.”

Develop AI literacy tailored to your role

This advice might seem obvious, but the fact is that there are still many professionals who have not taken action to ensure they have the AI skills that will make a difference in their specific industry and role. Using ChatGPT every now and then doesn’t count, Naidoo says.

“One of the foundational pillars for 2026 success and beyond is developing AI competency tailored to your role. Just like developing essential skills for tools in the past – think MS Word and Excel – getting to grips with AI is no longer optional.

“However, the landscape can feel overwhelming, with vague expectations from employers. To navigate this, focus on company-specific guidelines, data privacy requirements, and regulatory frameworks that dictate what tools can and cannot be used. And rather than piecemeal adoption, start to actively collaborate with AI to enhance your job performance.”

Acquiring a level of AI literacy and competency for your job (not just using bits of information) means integrating AI thoughtfully to boost efficiency while ensuring it aligns with your organisation's policies. By doing so, you'll position yourself as adaptable in a tech-driven future, Naidoo says.

READ: Universal says struck first licensing deal for AI music

Sharpen your human skills

As AI handles more routine tasks, the "human parts" of your job will stand out. Future-proofing in this area involves excelling in areas like communication, sales, influencing, motivation, and stakeholder interactions.

“If feedback from interactions suggests room for improvement, or if conversations aren't going as planned, it's a signal to invest here,” says Naidoo.

“In a world dominated by digital tools like WhatsApp and Slack, many have lost the art of direct communication. As a result, we've become less equipped to handle conflict, and receive and provide feedback. Rebuilding these "atrophied muscles" is crucial. Pairing AI savvy with stronger human skills will create a balanced, and increasingly irreplaceable professional profile.”

Tune into workplace cues and preferences

Organisational dynamics are shifting, with leadership often favouring in-person or hybrid models despite resistance. Now is not the time to dig in your heels.

“Ignoring subtle preference cues can be career-limiting, particularly early in one's career or during advancement phases. So if you hear a request to be in the office more frequently, do it. Start saying yes more, and saying yes to interactions and invitations you may previously have sidestepped. This builds relationships, social capital, and visibility, which are essential for getting noticed and valued.”

Even if your skills are in high demand, flexibility here pays off, Naidoo says.

“It might require a bit of reshuffling of your routine, but view it as a choice, not an obligation. In remote or hybrid setups, honing the ability to pick up on cues, whether virtual or in-person, ensures you're aligned with your company's direction.”

Build your network proactively - before you need it

Networking shouldn't wait for a crisis, Naidoo says. “Don’t wait for the proverbial to hit the fan before you start building and nurturing your network. This is a strategy that takes time and authenticity if it is going to be of any use at all.

“So start cultivating relationships when there's no immediate need, adopting a disciplined, structured approach. Set aside calendar time weekly to reconnect with people outside your immediate circle, including those you've lost touch with or new contacts in your field. The focus should be on genuine, reciprocal connections rather than transactional ones.”

Building your network organically and over time means you'll have a reliable support system when challenges or opportunities arise, like job loss or career pivots.

"The best time to build it is when you don’t need it," Naidoo says.

Naido says times are tough and they are challenging, but you are not powerless. Taking action proactively will both provide the confidence and the foundation you will need to navigate your career in the coming years.

"Start right now to build the foundation of who you are in the world. If need be, start to build a new foundation in an area where greater growth is expected. It's an investment that takes time but positions you as a thought leader, making you more visible and memorable in a competitive market, and putting the power back in your hands.”