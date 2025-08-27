Here's how stress can lead to weight gain
Stress is bad for your emotional well-being, but just as bad for your waistline.
Chronic stress doesn't just affect your mental health. It can also lead to weight gain.
Health experts have linked long-term stress to an increased risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, irritable bowel syndrome, sleep disorders and chronic tension headaches.
Stress can also result in mood swings, anxiety and depression. One side effect of stress that people don't consider is weight gain.
In some cases, it can also lead to obesity.
However, stress itself does not make you fat; rather, it is the side effects that cause your waistline to expand.
Here's a look at how it happens:
1. Increase in cortisol
Cortisol is known as a "stress hormone". It is naturally produced in your body, which helps your body regulate stress. High stress can cause a spike in the hormone.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, cortisol affects many parts of the body. It helps decrease inflammation, regulates blood pressure, and controls the sleep-wake cycle.
The academic medical centre says both low and high cortisol can be harmful. High cortisol can cause weight gain in your face and encourage fat storage around your belly.
One of the main reasons cortisol leads to weight gain is that it causes an increase in appetite. That can be bad news if you eat high-calorie foods and crave foods that are fatty or contain a lot of sugar.
2. Stress Eating
Many people who suffer from stress become emotional eaters. This means they don't eat because they are hungry, but because they are feeling low. They reach for comfort foods such as fried chips, chocolate, fried chicken, and pizza.
3. Affects your sleep
Stress can have a negative impact on your usual sleep pattern, resulting in less shut-eye. A lack of sleep can cause your body's "hunger hormones", known as ghrelin and leptin, to send
According to Healthline, ghrelin "can signal to your brain that it’s time to eat", while leptin "signals to your brain when you need food or when you're satiated".
Poor sleep can cause these hormones to make you feel less satisfied, resulting in more eating.
4. Slows down your metabolism
Your metabolism affects weight gain or loss by determining how many calories are burned for energy. While your metabolism is largely determined by your genes, long-term stress can slow it down, making it much more difficult for your body to burn calories.
According to WebMD, "one of the best ways to pep up your metabolism is to get more exercise. Look for ways to sneak more activity into your day."
Exercise can also help reduce stress, as it releases endorphins, commonly known as "feel-good" chemicals.
It is also important to note that stress can lead to weight loss. While some people's desire for food grows, others experience a loss of appetite.
Consider speaking to your doctor if stress is negatively affecting your mental, physical, and emotional well-being.
Disclaimer: Health-related information provided in this article is not a substitute for medical advice and should not be used to diagnose or treat health problems. It is always advisable to consult with your doctor on any health-related issues.
Image credit: iStock
