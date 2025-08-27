Here's how stress can lead to weight gain

Chronic stress doesn't just affect your mental health. It can also lead to weight gain.

Health experts have linked long-term stress to an increased risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, irritable bowel syndrome, sleep disorders and chronic tension headaches.

Stress can also result in mood swings, anxiety and depression. One side effect of stress that people don't consider is weight gain.

In some cases, it can also lead to obesity.

However, stress itself does not make you fat; rather, it is the side effects that cause your waistline to expand.

Here's a look at how it happens:

1. Increase in cortisol

Cortisol is known as a "stress hormone". It is naturally produced in your body, which helps your body regulate stress. High stress can cause a spike in the hormone.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, cortisol affects many parts of the body. It helps decrease inflammation, regulates blood pressure, and controls the sleep-wake cycle.

The academic medical centre says both low and high cortisol can be harmful. High cortisol can cause weight gain in your face and encourage fat storage around your belly.

One of the main reasons cortisol leads to weight gain is that it causes an increase in appetite. That can be bad news if you eat high-calorie foods and crave foods that are fatty or contain a lot of sugar.

2. Stress Eating

Many people who suffer from stress become emotional eaters. This means they don't eat because they are hungry, but because they are feeling low. They reach for comfort foods such as fried chips, chocolate, fried chicken, and pizza.