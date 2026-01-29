Simple health checklist to help build lasting habits
An expert says your 2026 wellness reset should focus on establishing healthy routines rather than quick fixes.
The beginning of the year is one of the most popular times for people to try detox diets and juice cleanses.
Many hope to kickstart healthier eating habits as part of New Year's Resolutions, or to recover from bad eating habits in December.
A US study published in Nutrients found that around 26% of consumers have tried a juice cleanse or detox programme, highlighting how entrenched detox culture has become.
Although the data is US-based, experts suggest the trend mirrors behaviour seen in many countries with comparable wellness and diet industries, including South Africa.
This seasonal surge is mirrored in consumer spending. January remains a strong sales period for detox and detox-adjacent supplements, with products positioned around liver support, digestion and cleansing.
These trends form part of a rapidly expanding global detox market, forecast to grow from about $40.7 billion in 2025 to more than $72.6 billion by 2035.
Prominent dietitian Aziwe Booi says, despite their popularity, there is no credible scientific evidence that detox diets remove toxins or provide lasting health benefits.
“The human body is naturally equipped with highly efficient elimination systems – primarily the liver, kidneys, lungs and digestive tract – that continuously remove waste without the need for special regimes or products," she says.
“Detox diets and cleanses often promise rapid toxin elimination, weight loss and improved energy levels, but research shows most lack strong clinical evidence. Some protocols, such as juice-only cleanses, may even lead to nutrient deficiencies, blood sugar fluctuations and negative metabolic effects."
Booi also notes that the supplements industry is largely unregulated, with no requirement for health claims to be verified.
"As a result, many products marketed for weight loss, cleansing or detoxification often contain ingredients with laxative effects. Long-term use of such substances can be dangerous and may lead to dehydration and, in severe cases, hospitalisation.”
The research published in Nutrients also found that a three-day juice cleanse increased markers of inflammation and altered gut bacteria in ways associated with poorer digestive health – contradicting typical detox claims.
'Balance' over cleanses
“Detox diets tend to oversell the idea that we need to purge our bodies after a few days of celebration,” says Booi.
“In reality, your body is already detoxifying around the clock. So, if any product is being sold promising anything that sounds too good to be true? It probably is. Sustainable habits, not extreme regimes, support long-term well-being.”
She highlights that many popular detox programmes are overly restrictive, often excluding balanced protein, healthy fats or fibre sources essential for metabolic and digestive health.
“You might feel lighter or sharper during a cleanse, but that’s usually due to calorie restriction or cutting out alcohol and processed foods temporarily – not because you’ve eliminated ‘toxins’.
“This year’s wellness reset should emphasise re-establishing healthy routines rather than chasing quick fixes. Gentle, evidence-based approaches give people real tools to feel good again, without misleading claims or unnecessary stress.”
Instead of chasing the next trending cleanse, focus on habits you can actually sustain.
- Dietitian Aziwe Booi
For South Africans, Rooibos needs little introduction. Increasingly, however, it is being recognised in scientific and public health research as a credible, evidence-based beverage, valued for its antioxidant profile rather than detox claims.
“People often look for something to ‘fix’ festive overindulgence,” says Booi. “But the reality is that the body already has highly effective detox systems. Rooibos doesn’t promise a quick fix – it supports everyday hydration and balance, which is far more sustainable. Meeting hydration needs can often prove to be challenging for many. This is where Rooibos – consumed either as an iced tisane or served as a warm beverage – can be a flavourful alternative with additional health benefits.”
Rooibos contains polyphenols, such as aspalathin and quercetin, associated with antioxidant activity and reduced oxidative stress – a process linked to inflammation and chronic disease risk. Research has also linked Rooibos consumption to improvements in cardiovascular and metabolic markers, while emerging gut-health studies suggest it may help protect the intestinal barrier and reduce inflammation in gut cells.
Rooibos, which is naturally caffeine-free and low in tannins, is a convenient substitute for sugary or caffeinated drinks, supporting lasting whole-body health rather than temporary cleanses.
Booi encourages a shift away from restriction and towards an abundance mindset – asking not what you need to cut out, but what you can add to your diet and lifestyle to make it healthier.
Here’s a simple health checklist to help you build lasting habits:
- Prioritise plant-based fats, such as nuts, seeds, avocado and nut butter
- Eat fibre-rich meals by prioritising darker, whole-food starches
- Choose nutrient-dense options, such as colourful fruit and vegetables every day
- Include lean protein sources like chicken, lean meat, eggs, fish, beans and legumes
- Stay hydrated – this includes beverages like Rooibos
- Make physical activity part of your daily routine
- Get enough rest – aiming for seven to nine hours of quality sleep sets you up for success
“Consistency with these habits is what truly supports long-term health,” she adds.
Disclaimer: Health-related information provided in this article is not a substitute for medical advice and should not be used to diagnose or treat health problems. It is always advisable to consult with your doctor on any health-related issues.
