Simple health checklist to help build lasting habits

The beginning of the year is one of the most popular times for people to try detox diets and juice cleanses.

Many hope to kickstart healthier eating habits as part of New Year's Resolutions, or to recover from bad eating habits in December.

A US study published in Nutrients found that around 26% of consumers have tried a juice cleanse or detox programme, highlighting how entrenched detox culture has become.

Although the data is US-based, experts suggest the trend mirrors behaviour seen in many countries with comparable wellness and diet industries, including South Africa.

This seasonal surge is mirrored in consumer spending. January remains a strong sales period for detox and detox-adjacent supplements, with products positioned around liver support, digestion and cleansing.

These trends form part of a rapidly expanding global detox market, forecast to grow from about $40.7 billion in 2025 to more than $72.6 billion by 2035.

Prominent dietitian Aziwe Booi says, despite their popularity, there is no credible scientific evidence that detox diets remove toxins or provide lasting health benefits.

“The human body is naturally equipped with highly efficient elimination systems – primarily the liver, kidneys, lungs and digestive tract – that continuously remove waste without the need for special regimes or products," she says.

“Detox diets and cleanses often promise rapid toxin elimination, weight loss and improved energy levels, but research shows most lack strong clinical evidence. Some protocols, such as juice-only cleanses, may even lead to nutrient deficiencies, blood sugar fluctuations and negative metabolic effects."

Booi also notes that the supplements industry is largely unregulated, with no requirement for health claims to be verified.

"As a result, many products marketed for weight loss, cleansing or detoxification often contain ingredients with laxative effects. Long-term use of such substances can be dangerous and may lead to dehydration and, in severe cases, hospitalisation.”

The research published in Nutrients also found that a three-day juice cleanse increased markers of inflammation and altered gut bacteria in ways associated with poorer digestive health – contradicting typical detox claims.