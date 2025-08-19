Study: Gen Zers get their parents to speak to their work managers
Generation Z admit to asking their parents to talk to their managers about workplace conflict, time off, and raises.
Job-seeking Gen Zers rely heavily on their parents during the early stages of their careers.
Applying for jobs is a stressful but inevitable part of adulthood, but most people don't need their mom and dad to hold their hand during the process.
But Generation Z, who are currently under the age of 27, do things a little differently. Not only do they make their parents create their CVs, they also ask them to help search for jobs.
A study by ResumeTemplates asked 831 working Gen Zers how much their parents were involved in their recent job searches.
It also examined the role their parents played in their current roles. The study found that “31% of Gen Zers had a parent write their resume.”
It's not an unreasonable ask, considering that many people, regardless of their age, have had some point asked someone to help them with their CV template.
However, Gen Zers take things one step further. The study shows that "53% had a parent speak with a hiring manager on their behalf".
"About 75% say they asked a parent to be a reference during their job search. Additionally, 63% had a parent submit job applications on their behalf, 54% asked a parent to email hiring managers, and 53% had a parent speak directly with hiring managers on the phone."
Even more interesting, 77% admitted to bringing a parent to a job interview.
We haven't heard of anyone's mom sitting in on a job interview, but Americans clearly do things differently.
"When parents attended interviews, 40% of Gen Zers say they sat in on the interview, 34% say their parents answered questions, 30% say their parents asked questions, and 27% say their parents helped negotiate salary or benefits," the study stated.
"Additionally, 23% say their parents introduced themselves to the hiring manager, and another 23% say their parents spoke positively about them during the interview."
Gen Zers require further help when they get the job, with 79% saying they get a parent to talk to their managers.
Mom and/or dad speak to the managers about workplace conflict, time off, promotions, raises, reducing workloads and changing roles.
Unsurprisingly, 83% also get their parents to pack their work lunch.
Julia Toothacre, Chief Career Strategist at ResumeTemplates, says parents helping their children during the early stages of their career is not entirely bad.
"I support parents helping with resumes, offering professional insights, or reviewing performance evaluations. These actions can give Gen Z a clearer understanding of the workplace and position parents as valuable mentors, especially if they’ve worked in similar fields,” she said.
However, she stresses that Gen Zers need to learn to stand on their own feet.
“Parents can be supportive behind the scenes, but they shouldn’t participate directly. It not only undermines the child’s credibility but also risks stunting their professional growth and ability to navigate challenging situations.”
Toothacre suggests that Gen Zers speak to HR for support and guidance or use online resources like YouTube, which has videos on role-playing conversations in the workplace.
