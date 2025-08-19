Study: Gen Zers get their parents to speak to their work managers

Job-seeking Gen Zers rely heavily on their parents during the early stages of their careers.

Applying for jobs is a stressful but inevitable part of adulthood, but most people don't need their mom and dad to hold their hand during the process.

But Generation Z, who are currently under the age of 27, do things a little differently. Not only do they make their parents create their CVs, they also ask them to help search for jobs.

A study by ResumeTemplates asked 831 working Gen Zers how much their parents were involved in their recent job searches.

It also examined the role their parents played in their current roles. The study found that “31% of Gen Zers had a parent write their resume.”

It's not an unreasonable ask, considering that many people, regardless of their age, have had some point asked someone to help them with their CV template.

However, Gen Zers take things one step further. The study shows that "53% had a parent speak with a hiring manager on their behalf".

"About 75% say they asked a parent to be a reference during their job search. Additionally, 63% had a parent submit job applications on their behalf, 54% asked a parent to email hiring managers, and 53% had a parent speak directly with hiring managers on the phone."