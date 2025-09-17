Fun and affordable ways to spoil your man
Updated | By Lifestyle Reporter
Ladies, it's time to take your man on a date.
When did you last pick up the tab on a date with your man? Traditionally, men take women on dates, but they deserve to be spoiled as well.
September is 'Take Your Man On A Date' month, and who are we to miss out on an opportunity to spoil the special men in our lives?
The unofficial holiday appears to have started on social media around 2014, but it has been gaining popularity on the internet in recent years.
Some posts suggest going all out and spending $300 (R5200) - $500 (R8600) because men are hardly taken out on dates.
Uhm, in this economy? We think not! Here are some fun and affordable date ideas.
Restaurant Hopping: They say the way to a man's heart is through his stomach, so restaurant hopping will surely put a smile on your partner's face. Choose three new places you want to visit and have a starter at one restaurant, a main at another and dessert at a third.
Craft beer tasting: Depending on what type of alcohol your man loves, organise a tasting for them to sample several different types. KwaZulu-Natal has some excellent craft beer tasting venues, including Nottingham Road Brewing Company and the Drakensberg Brewery.
Picnic on the beach: If you are strapped for cash but still want to treat your man, a picnic on the beach is always romantic. You can put your basket together with food that you already have in your kitchen.
Fun activities: Men typically enjoy activity-based sports like pool/snooker, mini golf, darts, paintball, bowling, karaoke, axe throwing, and kart racing.
Live events: A comedy show, a concert, and a rugby/soccer match are fun ways to make memories. Extra points if it is your partner's favourite comedian, singer or football team.
Dance class: Adult dance classes are a great date idea because they involve physical touch.
Regardless of what you plan, your man will enjoy being spoiled.
