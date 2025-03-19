Side hustle 101: From designer to sought-after food blogger

A "just for fun" hobby helped Landi Govender overcome the stresses of her daily 9-to-5 job. Then something unexpected happened: she lost her job, leaving the door wide open for an exciting new adventure.

Millions of people are stuck in jobs they don't necessarily enjoy or even like, but they have bills to pay and mouths to feed so they soldier on. Some continue in this "survival mode" mode for years. However, sometimes the universe gives you a little nudge in the right direction, giving you hope that there may be more to life than being a slave to the grind. Meet graphic designer Landi Govender, a mother of two whose career took an unexpected turn when she turned her passion for cooking into a financially viable side hustle. "I’ve always loved cooking, but working in a corporate environment took that joy away – the long hours and stress drained my creativity," she said in an interview.

And then it happened – the dreaded speech: "We appreciate your contributions to the company, but... we have to let you go."

Just like that, she was out of a job.

In 2016, while heavily pregnant, I lost my job, and that was the turning point. - Landi Govender, food stylist and recipe developer

She decided to take a chance on herself, hoping to turn her side hustle into an income stream that would support her growing family. "I decided to focus on improving my cooking skills, and along the way, I fell in love with food photography and styling. At first, I just wanted my food to look as good as it tasted. Never in my wildest dreams did I think it would evolve into a career," she said.

And so The Tocka Blog was born – a place where she could share her recipes and food photography. Nine years later, she's collaborated with big brands like Le Creuset, Woolworths, Kerrygold South Africa, Nestle, Bakers and more.

Before she got there, however, she had to put in a lot of hard work. Her workload picked up when a year after being let go from her job, she got another opportunity to return to the corporate world. Her side hustle wasn't thriving just yet, so she thought, "Why not?" Despite the extra pressure of juggling her new job and the passion project she'd spent the past year building, she remained consistent.

"Balancing both was incredibly difficult. I carried a diary everywhere, constantly jotting down recipe ideas to test on my off days. It often felt like I worked seven days a week, sometimes staying up until the early hours to perfect recipes," she said. Govender says quitting was not an option, even when she was exposed to the dark side of being a blogger – keyboard trolls. "Quitting never crossed my mind – not even once. But I’ve had tough moments. When your work is social media-based, dealing with rude comments and online negativity can be draining. "I’ve learnt to maintain a professional balance, never letting my emotions take over. Social media breaks help me reset, and I never engage with negativity." Thankfully she persevered and had a secret weapon in her arsenal. The very 9-to-5 job, which was sometimes stressful and lacked real stability, helped her on her food blogging journey.

She put her graphic design and social media skills to work on her brand.

"Being detail-oriented in graphic design helped shape my aesthetic, and my experience as a social media manager taught me how to present myself online and engage with my audience. It also saves me from having to hire a designer – I can create my own branding, visuals, and content strategy," she said. She's also learnt a lot of new skills along the way. Attention to detail – weighing ingredients precisely for consistent results.

Photography and styling – learning how to capture food beautifully.

Editing and lighting – understanding how to enhance images for a polished look.

Adaptability – not putting yourself in a box and being open to learning new skills.

All her hard work paid off, and she finally saw the tide change. "In 2021, I had just come back from a shoot when it hit me – this is what I want to do full-time. It wasn’t just a side hustle or hobby anymore. That realisation was incredibly fulfilling."

Working with incredible brands and amazing people. The trust brands place in my creative vision is a huge honour, and being able to turn my artistic flair into something they value is a blessing. - Landi Govender

Surprisingly, Govender didn't enjoy cooking when she was a child but her grandmother did some influencing of her own long before social media influencers were a thing. "Honestly, I never liked cooking – ever. But my Gran changed that. She made me fall in love with both cooking and baking. One of my fondest memories is rolling roti with her as a teen, and all the hilarious food disasters we had together. "We’d be laughing uncontrollably while making a mess in the kitchen, and those moments, filled with conversation and connection, are ones I’ll cherish forever." Govender's road to becoming a paid food blogger and recipe developer was not an overnight success. It took immense effort outside of her 9-to-5 commitments. If she had given up after 200 followers, she would not be where she is now 20,000 supporters later. "I wish I had known my worth from the start. In the beginning, I did a lot of work in exchange for products or trade deals. Looking back, I wish I had stood my ground. But don’t worry – I got there, and we don’t do that anymore!"

The support of her family and friends, particularly from her husband and children, helped her keep her eyes on her dream. "I am incredibly grateful to have such a supportive husband. He’s my designated dishwasher, my late-night companion when I’m shooting, and the first person I share all my foodie ideas with. He constantly invests in my small business – and he always knows exactly which takeaway to bring home after a long day of admin," the 34-year-old said. Her two children are also her biggest cheerleaders and little kitchen assistants. "Satara often tells me she wants to open her own restaurant one day, as long as I promise to teach her how to cook everything. Osten always says he wants to cook just like me – and that I need to open a restaurant myself. He already has a long list of name ideas ready! For now, they’re my little kitchen assistants, always eager to help out, and they're my OG taste testers. "Seeing their excitement and curiosity in the kitchen reminds me why I do what I do – it’s about passion, creativity, and sharing that joy with the people I love most."

If you're thinking of seriously pursuing your passion or side hustle, Govender says just start. Don't wait until everything is perfect, start with what you have. "Stop overthinking and just start. Don’t compare yourself to others – be original and always be teachable. Everyone starts somewhere, and the only way to grow is by taking that first step." It's hard work, but it feels more like a labour of love when you're doing something you genuinely love. Follow Landi Govender's journey on her Instagram page: The Tocka Blog.

