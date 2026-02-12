Family outing ideas that don’t involve shopping centres

From horse safaris to gliding over the Nsunguzi River, KwaZulu-Natal is home to some of the best family-friendly adventures.

Looking for new places to explore in KwaZulu-Natal? We've got you covered with these fun family outing ideas that don’t involve a trip to the mall.

1. The Petrified Forest

The Mzamba fossils and Petrified Forest are located in Port Edward, near the Wild Coast, which borders KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. The name might suggest a frightening sight, but there is nothing more beautiful than taking a hike on a beach "decorated" with fossilised wood. The forest gets its name from the process of petrification, which, according to experts, is a type of fossilisation that happens when "the organic material in the wood has been replaced by inorganic minerals, turning it to stone". The story of how these ancient tree trunks ended up on the beach is extraordinary. "Although called a petrified forest, the trees that formed it didn't actually grow here. They were washed down rivers and deposited here millions of years ago. The wood then got waterlogged and was submerged where marine worms penetrated them. The wood became silicified (converted into silica) and formed what you see there today," Jonker Fourie wrote in a 2015 piece for the Wild Coast Holiday Association. A tour guide will help you and your family explore the beach while teaching you about its deep history.

2. The Nightingale Shipwreck

The Nightingale Shipwreck on Glenmore Beach is the perfect spot for a family picnic. According to South Coast Explore, a steam-powered fishing trawler ran aground in the early 1900s after experiencing difficulties in rough seas. The trawler's remains, boiler and engine cylinder can still be seen on the shore today, making for a stunning backdrop for Instagram-worthy pictures.

3. Ballito Tree Trails

Tree Trails in Ballito offers adventure for the whole family. Children as young as five can take on beginner-friendly obstacle courses. There are also bungy trampolines. "Our fun and unique Zipline Course includes 6 zip lines through the forest, and 3 unique bridges. Built purely for fun and thrills, also offers great views of the area," Tree Trails said on its website. "The Tree Trails course is designed to provide a fun yet challenging experience for adventurers of (almost!) all ages."

4. KwaXolo Caves Adventures

If your family enjoys exploring caves covered in ancient rock art, then KwaXolo Caves Adventures, outside Margate, is the place for you. Adventurous teens can try the hiking trails that include crossing suspension bridges or gliding over the Nsunguzi River. Many families finish their hikes with a delicious picnic.

5. Ramsgate 'Butterfly Valley' Butterfly Farm

Teach your children about the life cycle of a South African butterfly at the 'Butterfly Valley' butterfly farm in Ramsgate. "Unlike most other butterfly farms which import pupae, we breed most of our own butterflies and are therefore able to present the entire life-cycle of these amazing creatures to the public," the farm states. It's fun with a side of education. Visitors View will explore the farm's breeding centre, and surround themselves with butterflies in the Butterfly Flight Dome. "We loved the experience. Beautiful butterflies. The tour was interesting and informative. The kids (and adults) absolutely loved the interaction with the butterflies. They also have a nice area with rabbits, chickens and some small animals that you can pet. The cake is worth a try!" one person wrote on TripAdvisor.

Beach horseriding

You can't go wrong with a visit to the beach, especially if it involves horse riding. Bhangazi Horse Safaris offers a unique way to explore the iSimangaliso Wetland Park.



The horse safaris include options for beginners and experienced riders. "We take the horses down to the ocean and head either North towards First Rocks or South towards Lake St Lucia. During the whale season (June to Nov) we sometimes see Humpback Whales breaching out in the deeper water. The other half of the ride, we take you over the savanna where you can ride between various animals such as Zebra, Wildebeest, and warthogs." Children need to be at least six years old to participate in the bush rides or eight years old for the bush and beach combo rides. There's also a weight limit of 85kg.

Image credit: iStock