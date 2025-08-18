These women prove exercise is the real fountain of youth

Women over 50 look better than ever, thanks to their commitment to taking care of their mind, body and soul.

Women over 50 look better than ever, thanks to their commitment to taking care of their mind, body and soul.

Jennifer Lopez and Connie Ferguson prove that regular exercise and a healthy lifestyle are the best way to age gracefully. Exercise at every age is important, but becomes more critical as you age. It helps preserve muscle mass, which most people slowly start losing in their 30s and 40s. According to Harvard Health, age-related muscle loss, called sarcopenia, is a natural part of ageing. After age 30, you begin to lose as much as 3% to 5% per decade. Most men will lose about 30% of their muscle mass during their lifetimes." Strength training is one of the most recommended methods to help with muscle mass. Regular exercise also helps with flexibility and balance, which decreases with age. You need to keep fit to avoid falls, which could lead to serious injuries. Studies have shown that exercise can boost your heart health. A study carried out by the University of Queensland found that "adults who stay consistently active throughout their life can lower their risk of early death by up to 40 percent". Need some motivation to increase your physical activity? These celebrities will help you get off the couch!

Jennifer Lopez (56)

At 56, Jennifer Lopez has abs that would put people in their 20s to shame. The singer works out at least three or four times a week. Lopez is highly disciplined and pushes herself to work out on days when she just wants to call it a night. "Very rarely will I skip my workout. Sometimes, I work too late the night before and I'm like, 'Ugh, I can't do this.' But I tell myself, 'Just do it. It's only an hour.' It's just talking yourself off the ledge of being a lazy bum," she told Us Weekly. A balanced diet is an essential part of her wellness routine. She watches what she eats and tries to avoid alcohol and coffee. The singer also credits getting a good night's rest for helping her age better. She tries to get 8-10 hours of sleep a day.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez ready to date again after Ben Affleck divorce

Halle Berry (59)

We wouldn't be surprised if Halle Berry could still fit into the catsuit she wore in the 2004 movie, 'Catwoman'. The actress not only looks younger than ever, but she also has one of the best bodies in show business. She has changed her routine over the years and recently adjusted her workouts due to menopause. "I used to do a lot of cardio. Now I do no cardio. I’m trying to put muscle mass on, so I lift weights now and I never used to lift weights before,’ she told menopause advocate Tamsen Fadal on 'The Tamsen Show'. "I only did my own body weight and cardio like cycling and running. Now I just do pretty much boring – what I find boring – but it’s necessary for this stage of life, really just heavier weights than I’ve ever lifted, and I do it probably two days a week at least.’

Connie Ferguson (55)

Fitness is a big part of Connie Ferguson's life. The 'Kings of Jo'Burg' star says working out helps her stay strong and healthy. She says it also supports her energy and keeps her bones strong. Ferguson also credits working out with helping her fight depression. "Exercise is good for so many different reasons, but the reason I commit even when I don’t feel like it, is because of its effect on my mental health!" she wrote on Instagram in 2022. "It’s been years that I’ve been off antidepressants, and even in the most challenging times, I managed to stay off. Wake up, PRAY, exercise and go about your day."

Jennifer Aniston (56)

Like Halle Berry, cardio is not at the top of Jennifer Aniston's list. "Ideally, I would love four workout days a week, and then a day where it's more of a major walk or hike," she told Women's Health. She also doesn't stress about doing one-hour workout routines. She says 20 minutes can be just as efficient. "I can do 20 minutes and get as good of a workout as if I work for an entire hour. We think we have to work out for the solid hour and that can be a bit intimidating," she said. The earlier you start exercising, the better!

Disclaimer: Health-related information provided in this article is not a substitute for medical advice and should not be used to diagnose or treat health problems. It is always advisable to consult with your doctor on any health-related issues.

MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO: