Earn extra cash with these summer holiday side hustle ideas
Updated | By Lifestyle Reporter
Avoid 'Januworry' blues by turning a skill, hobby, or spare time into real money.
Depending on your budget, the summer holidays will either feel like a joyous occasion or a depressing period.
South Africans are under increasing financial pressure as the holiday season begins, and many are concerned about managing festive season expenses on top of regular household costs.
From buying presents to grocery shopping for Christmas lunch, everywhere you go is a reminder of how good or bad your money situation actually is.
If you are feeling the pinch, now might be the perfect time to start a side hustle to make some extra money. Something as simple as dog sitting or dog walking for friends and community members in your free time could be the start of a decent extra income.
According to a recent survey conducted by JustMoney, 61% of South Africans struggle financially every month. December and January are the toughest months of the year.
The Money & Me survey also revealed that, in an effort to cover expenses, 38% of respondents have a regular side hustle that generates extra income.
Some popular earners include:
- Online buying and selling (28%)
- Making items to sell (21%)
- Purveying food (14%)
- Renting out spare accommodation (12%)
- Providing beauty services (12%)
- Trading (9%)
- Transport services (6%)
Nearly half of the respondents who did not have a side hustle said they “don’t know how”.
Sarah Nicholson, JustMoney’s head of customer experience, says the summer holidays are a great time to start.
“Summer brings great opportunities to earn some extra cash, whether it’s turning a skill, hobby, or spare time into real money. With a little creativity, you can avoid December debt stress and the infamous ‘Januworry’.”
How to turn skills into cash this holiday season
JustMoney has compiled 11 creative ideas for practical, low-risk ventures that capitalise on seasonal demand generated by the holidays and festive celebrations.
1. Food and snack stalls. South Africans flock to beaches, markets, and outdoor events during the festive season. From soft drinks and salads to braai packs and boerewors rolls, the side-gig opportunities are many. Start-up costs are low to moderate, and typically limited to a cooler box, portable braai, and ingredients.
2. Meal prep and takeaway party platters. With year-end comes a steep increase in social gatherings, creating strong demand for convenient meal-prep solutions and ready-made snack trays. These could include heat-and-eat dinners for busy households or platters for office functions. Start-up costs are low when cooking from home.
3. Gift wrapping and personalised gift services. A pop-up wrapping service at shopping centres or markets offers convenience to time-stressed shoppers. Buy bulk wrapping paper, ribbon, and packaging – and be sure to check about permits – to cash in on this option.
4. Home cleaning and holiday prep services. With holiday rentals and guest visits peaking in summer, services such as deep cleans and garden tidy-ups are in demand. Efficient turnaround and transparent, checklist-based pricing will help your services stand out.
5. Short-term rentals and equipment hire. Camping gear, beach chairs, gazebos, coolers, and sound systems can all be rented out to holidaymakers. Start-up costs depend on whether you own the items or partner with someone who does.
6. Guided local experiences and tours. The festive season brings an influx of visitors looking for authentic, local experiences. Legally registered guides can offer cultural tours, nature walks, craft market visits, surf lessons, bicycle tours, and more.
7. Online freelance services. Holiday season businesses often need temporary campaign support. Those with strong writing, design, admin, or tutoring skills can earn extra income with little or no operating costs.
8. Mobile car wash and valet service. Mobile car-cleaning services are always in demand. Start-up costs involve access to water and cleaning supplies.
9. Children’s holiday programmes and babysitting. Parents seek reliable childcare and entertainment during school holidays. Security clearance, clear pricing, and strong references are crucial to build trust and grow your network.
10. Craft and design. Handcrafted items such as jewellery, clothing, beach wraps, and small souvenirs appeal to both tourists and locals. Start-up costs are low and are mainly time- and material-based. Focus on small impulse-buy items and sell them at markets or on local chat groups.
11. Photography services. Family shoots and year-end corporate events offer plentiful photography service opportunities.
