Earn extra cash with these summer holiday side hustle ideas

Depending on your budget, the summer holidays will either feel like a joyous occasion or a depressing period.

South Africans are under increasing financial pressure as the holiday season begins, and many are concerned about managing festive season expenses on top of regular household costs.

From buying presents to grocery shopping for Christmas lunch, everywhere you go is a reminder of how good or bad your money situation actually is.

If you are feeling the pinch, now might be the perfect time to start a side hustle to make some extra money. Something as simple as dog sitting or dog walking for friends and community members in your free time could be the start of a decent extra income.

According to a recent survey conducted by JustMoney, 61% of South Africans struggle financially every month. December and January are the toughest months of the year.

The Money & Me survey also revealed that, in an effort to cover expenses, 38% of respondents have a regular side hustle that generates extra income.

Some popular earners include:

Online buying and selling (28%)

Making items to sell (21%)

Purveying food (14%)

Renting out spare accommodation (12%)

Providing beauty services (12%)

Trading (9%)

Transport services (6%)

Nearly half of the respondents who did not have a side hustle said they “don’t know how”.

Sarah Nicholson, JustMoney’s head of customer experience, says the summer holidays are a great time to start.

“Summer brings great opportunities to earn some extra cash, whether it’s turning a skill, hobby, or spare time into real money. With a little creativity, you can avoid December debt stress and the infamous ‘Januworry’.”

