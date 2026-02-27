Durban girl's inspiring story comes to life in new colouring book

Durban social media star Imari-Kenya James and her mother, Iman James, have released a colouring book inspired by her real-life surgeries.

The nine-year-old has battled meningitis and hydrocephalus and underwent her first shunt surgery when she was just two months old.

According to Mayo Clinic, "hydrocephalus is the buildup of fluid in cavities called ventricles deep within the brain. The excess fluid increases the size of the ventricles and puts pressure on the brain".

Despite the health challenges, Imari-Kenya, who is from Wentworth, is thriving beyond expectations.

According to a synopsis of the book, 'One Thing about Two Things' is a story and colouring book about strength and resilience.

"This book helps children understand hydrocephalus in a gentle, age-appropriate way while offering hope and encouragement to parents facing medical challenges. Created to spread awareness, courage, and faith during difficult hospital journeys."

The book was made available on Amazon on February 16. Iman says she created the book to remind parents that there is hope even on the hardest days.

"It explains Imari's story and what she has been through, her surgeries, and visits to the doctors. It explains hydrocephalus (water on the brain) and visits to the neurosurgeon.

"We are also creating awareness. There's not much information about hydrocephalus. There's some positivity for everybody in this book."

Imari-Kenya, who gained fame for sharing her humorous advice for adults, also has a special message for her supporters.

"Just remember that you are special in a hundred ways. Keep dreaming. guys. What you can believe you can achieve."