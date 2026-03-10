Durban weather explained: What each season feels like

Durban is known for 320 days of sunshine, but its humid subtropical climate is prone to occasional mood swings.

Durban is known for 320 days of sunshine, but its humid subtropical climate is prone to occasional mood swings.

Durban has some of the best weather in South Africa, which is why it is a popular destination for local and international travellers. Here's a look at how the seasons shape up in Mzansi's favourite playground.

Durban summers: Sunny with a chance of thunderstorms

Summers in Durban are for beach days, trips to uShaka Marine World, and ponytails to keep frizz at bay. Humidity and scorching heat are the order of the day, with high temperatures sometimes reaching over 40°C. However, don't expect it to be dry all season long. Durban summers are notorious for afternoon and evening showers, which are a welcome "surprise" as it helps Durbanites cool down. Why does Durban get "unexpected" showers? One minute you are getting sunburned, and the next it is pouring rain. According to National Geographic, summer showers are common around the world because "as the hot sun heats the ground, the air above it naturally rises until it clashes with a higher layer of cold air, creating atmospheric instability—the necessary component for a thunderstorm". Why does Durban experience high humidity? According to AfricaWeather, "humidity traps moisture in the air, which slows the body’s ability to cool itself through sweat. This makes heat feel more intense, even when the temperature is the same. "That’s why 30°C in Durban can feel more exhausting than 38°C in the Karoo — your body has to work harder to regulate its internal temperature."

Durban in autumn is low-key the best time to visit

Autumn in Durbam gives us 'Red (Taylor's Version)' vibes. It's cosy and the perfect time to get over your summer fling with some breakup songs. It's also less humid, which means more comfort and less stickiness. Autumn is also one of the best times to visit Durban, because the weather is almost always pleasant, and Easter usually occurs at the end of March or the beginning of April. The 2026 Easter long weekend kicks off on Friday, April 3, and Durbanites can usually expect bright, cool weather or light showers. However, according to a Seasonal Climate Report released by the South African Weather Service, Durbanites should brace for above-normal rainfall in Autumn and early winter. "This means coastal provinces along the eastern seaboard, including KwaZulu-Natal, should prepare for a wetter-than-usual season in the coming months," ECR Newswatch reported.

Durban's winter season is simply the best... better than all the rest

Unlike Johannesburg residents who typically freeze their butts off, Durban is the warmest place to be in winter. It's not unusual to experience sunny days and temperatures hovering in the 20s. The Indian Ocean is working overtime in winter to keep Durbanites warm. Have you ever wondered by Durban is warmer than other parts of South Africa? According to the University of Cape Town, "the Agulhas Current, a warm and salty current, carries Indian Ocean water along the east coast of South Africa, passing Durban". We're so thankful for the "warm and fast-moving" current, we might even name our firstborn sons Agulhas.

Springtime in Durban is heaven on earth

Despite the humidity slowly creeping up on Durbanites, spring feels like heaven on earth - unless you have allergies! Flowers are blooming, birds are chirping, and the sun is smiling down on residents. Spring brings a feeling of new beginnings, making Durbanites even friendlier than they already are. Fun fact: Spring doesn't technically start on the first of September. "People disagree about the starting dates of the seasons and many regard September 22 – the spring equinox – as the official start of Spring," Times Live reports. Is the sun shining on September 1? Almost-always! Then it is Spring.

Image credit: iStock