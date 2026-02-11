KZN mother and daughter's act of kindness spreads nationwide

When former Miss South Africa Megan Bobbert, neé Coleman, and her mother, Fay Coleman, decided to post about a small way they were making a difference in their community, they did not expect it to go viral nationwide.

The mother-and-daughter duo, who are based in KwaZulu-Natal, visited a PEP store in Ballito in January to help families with their back-to-school supplies.

They spread the word on the Facebook and Instagram pages of their Image Insured business.

"Last week we popped into Pep and asked if we could pay off a few of their lay-bys, knowing that there are thousands of kids around South Africa whose parents were not able to afford their school uniforms at the start of the year," they wrote.

"We waited while the store manager phoned the families that we had helped, and they were in complete disbelief."

Megan and Fay encouraged their followers to do the same by spreading kindness in their own areas.

"We know it’s a tough month for everyone, but if you do have a little to spare, pop into your nearest PEP and ask if you can do the same. You don’t have to pay off the whole amount, even just a portion goes a long way."

In the true spirit of ubuntu, scores of South Africans followed suit, rushing to their nearest PEP stores to help a family in need.

"This made me cry!! Such a great way to give back where it matters!" one Instagram user wrote. A second said, "Making South Africa greater."

Weeks later, people are still paying it forward. A woman who visited her local store revealed that she didn't find any school lay-bys, but decided to help women with babies on the way.

"@imageinsured this was so emotional for me to do..I didn't find a lay by on school, but for a newborn. I cried. The ladies at PEP hugged me and said she will be so happy," one Instagram user commented.

This week, Megan and Fay shared an update on the initiative. They received an email from a woman who visited Glenwood Village Mall to bless four moms in need.

Three of the moms had put school shoes on layaway, while the fourth had socks and vests. "My heart broke for the mom who couldn't afford to pay for that in one go," the woman said.

And then something extraordinary happened just as she paid for the fourth and final lay-by.

"The cashiers and the customer next to me started rejoicing - the customer was the mom coming to pay for the vests and socks! She hugged and kissed me and was so overjoyed and grateful. So was I. I haven't felt that good about myself in a long time."

Megan and Fay are "thrilled" that the initiative is making an impact far and wide.