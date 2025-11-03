Don't fall for these myths about breast cancer

Breast cancer is a scary topic for many, but you shouldn't let fear put you off learning as much as you can about the disease.

October 31 marked the end of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but the lessons learned will have a lasting effect on millions of women around the world.

The World Health Organization says around 2.3 million women were diagnosed with the disease in 2022.

Pink October not only raises awareness about early detection and mammogram screenings, but it also helps break down stigmas surrounding the disease.

We are debunking four common myths about breast cancer.

Myth #1: A lump is the only sign of breast cancer

One of the main symptoms people associate with breast cancer is a lump. However, that is not the only sign you could have the disease. According to the Ohio State University, many cases don't start with an observable lump.

"Many breast changes are the result of ageing and childbirth; however, breast cancer can present in a number of ways,” breast medical oncologist, Ashley Pariser, told the university.

The university says some signs people might not be aware of include nipple discharge and loss of feeling in the breast.

Other signs are: "retracted, inverted or downward-pointing nipple, breast puckering and thickening of the skin on the breast."

Myth #2: Only older people get breast cancer

Another common myth associated with breast cancer is that it doesn't affect the young. While most new cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women over 50, it can also affect women in their 20s and 30s.

"You can get breast cancer at any age, including when you’re an adolescent or young adult (although this is rare). About 10% of new breast cancer diagnoses are people under 45," the Cleveland Clinic states.

The Cancer Association of South Africa says all women are at risk of getting breast cancer, especially those who have a family history of the disease.