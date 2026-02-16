Date night ideas under R300 in KZN

From stargazing to a romantic pinic in a garden, these date night ideas won't break the bank.

Date nights are a great way to have fun with your partner while building stronger bonds. Couples in long-term relationships are so focused on their daily routines that they forget to enjoy each other's company. Whether you are in a committed relationship, or planning a first date, we have you covered with these affordable date night ideas under R300

Coffee and Cake

You can't go wrong with coffee and cake on a first date or even just a random afternoon out with your significant other. It's an affordable way to get to know someone or enjoy some time with a loved one without breaking the bank, especially if you don't drink alcohol. KwaZulu-Natal is home to some of the best coffee shops in the country. Some coffee shops, such as Starbucks and Oscars Café and Restaurant in Hillcrest, are open until 9 pm and 10 pm, respectively. However, if it is your first date, you might want to opt for an earlier date, as it feels a lot safer. Humble Coffee in Durban is the perfect place to socialise over a good cup of coffee and a tahini slaw focaccia. R300 goes a long way on a coffee date. Place: Humble Coffee

Location: 222 Lilian Ngoyi Rd and 262 Florida Rd

A night with the stars

The Astronomical Society of Southern Africa (ASSA) hosts several stargazing events that would score you major brownie points on date night. The events are held at various locations around Durban. Some are free while others cost as little as R20. There are also public viewing events that are open to anyone. According to its website, they happen once a month on the Friday that is closest to the new moon. The viewings are weather-dependent and open to anyone. "A volunteer crew of competent amateur astronomers will point the telescope at some heavenly bodies and depending on the time of the year, you might see Jupiter and some of its moons, the orange coloured planet Mars, or the rings around Saturn and even some nice close-ups of lunar craters!" Members also meet on the second Wednesday of the month. Check out their website for more details. Place: Astronomy Durban

Location: St Henry's Marist College school hall, Mazisi Kunene Road, Durban

Escape Rooms

Escape rooms are a fun date night idea for couples who like to put their critical thinking to the test. There are several options in KZN, including Lost in Time. Lost in Time offers unique escape room experiences for visitors, including 'Mystery Cabin' and 'The Abandoned Reactor'. A minimum of 2 people is required to participate, making it perfect for date nights. The cost for two people is R300. There's also the 'Magic Mirror Maze', which is R85pp or R170 for two people. You can also catch up after your escape in the venue's coffee lounge. Visit their website for more details. Place: Lost in Time: Lost in Time

Location: Kloof

Sip & Paint

Sip-and-paint events have become extremely popular in recent years. Restaurants have also caught on to the idea and host events at their venues, which makes them a must-try for date nights. Depending on the venue, prices can range from R150pp to R500pp+ in upmarket restaurants, if it includes a meal. Pause and Paint hosts sip-and-paint evenings at several venues in KZN. Check out their Instagram for upcoming events. Place: Pause and Paint

Location: Various locations around Durban

Picnic in Botanic Gardens

If you are really strapped for cash, you can't go wrong with a romantic picnic at the Botanic Gardens in Durban. You are in full control of the budget, and all you need is food and a blanket. Some great ideas include: Sandwiches or other finger foods

Fruit such as strawberries and grapes

Chocolate and sweet treats

Something to drink (non-alcoholic)

Place: Durban Botanic Gardens

Location: Durban

Image credit: Istock