People are using ChatGPT for relationship advice

More and more people are turning to their AI bestie, ChatGPT, for help with their relationships.

In a recent episode of 'The View', co-host Sunny Hostin confessed that she uses AI-powered technology such as ChatGPT for love lessons.

"I use it for relationship advice. It is so excellent. I feel like I do not need a marriage counsellor anymore," Hostin said.

The TV host, who is married to orthopaedic surgeon Emmanuel Hostin, shared an example of how ChatGPT has helped her marriage.

She explained that she asked the chatbot for advice after getting into an argument with her husband because he keeps leaving stuff in the passenger seat of the car.

ChatGPT drafted the perfect text message for her to use to address the issue with him:

I want to say something about Sunday. When I got in the car and the seat was full of stuff again, I honestly felt a little hurt. It seems like a small thing, but to me, it feels like you are not thinking about me being in the car when you leave things there. And when I brought it up and you yelled, it really upset me.

Hostin said she would have never drafted something like that, but her husband loved the text and described it as "thoughtful".

All was well in the Hostin household.

