People are using ChatGPT for relationship advice
Updated | By Lifestyle Reporter
ChatGPT is helping couples solve relationship conflicts, but should you really be pouring your heart out to an AI chatbot?
More and more people are turning to their AI bestie, ChatGPT, for help with their relationships.
In a recent episode of 'The View', co-host Sunny Hostin confessed that she uses AI-powered technology such as ChatGPT for love lessons.
"I use it for relationship advice. It is so excellent. I feel like I do not need a marriage counsellor anymore," Hostin said.
The TV host, who is married to orthopaedic surgeon Emmanuel Hostin, shared an example of how ChatGPT has helped her marriage.
She explained that she asked the chatbot for advice after getting into an argument with her husband because he keeps leaving stuff in the passenger seat of the car.
ChatGPT drafted the perfect text message for her to use to address the issue with him:
I want to say something about Sunday. When I got in the car and the seat was full of stuff again, I honestly felt a little hurt. It seems like a small thing, but to me, it feels like you are not thinking about me being in the car when you leave things there. And when I brought it up and you yelled, it really upset me.
Hostin said she would have never drafted something like that, but her husband loved the text and described it as "thoughtful".
All was well in the Hostin household.
ChatGPT, which OpenAI owns, has over 700 million weekly users who visit the app billions of times per month.
OpenAI recently conducted its most extensive study to date to find out what its users are asking it to do.
It found that many people turn to ChatGPT for personal use more than for work. Some of the top uses include schoolwork, fitness tips, relationship advice, and writing and technical help.
ChatGPT has become their AI Besties, but should you really trust its advice?
Many therapists are not anti-AI or anti-technology. Some even admit that, in some cases, ChatGPT's advice is "not bad".
It also offers 24/7 support, which can be a lifesaver when you feel lonely in the early morning hours and just need someone to talk to.
“When we’re emotionally distressed, it can be difficult to think logically,” Marriage and family therapist Ciara Bogdanovic told SELF magazine in April.
“So, ChatGPT can also help by giving us more neutral, logical language that grounds us.”
However, it is important to note that AI chatbots should not be used as a replacement for professional help, especially if you suffer from mental health issues such as depression or anxiety.
Therapists and psychologists offer better human connection, understanding and empathy, which AI can not replace. They are also in a better position to ensure your personal growth is on track.
READ: 13 tips to make your marriage thrive
ChatGPT can also make mistakes and sometimes present some information as facts despite it being a complete fabrication or "hallucination."
OpenAI has also added parental controls to the app in the wake of a teenager's death. The boy's parents accused ChatGPT of encouraging him to take his own life.
"Within the next month, parents will be able to... link their account with their teen's account" and "control how ChatGPT responds to their teen with age-appropriate model behavior rules", OpenAI said earlier this month.
Parents will also receive notifications from ChatGPT "when the system detects their teen is in a moment of acute distress."
